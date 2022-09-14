New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Noise Control Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319509/?utm_source=GNW

V, REBLOC GmbH, Durr Universal Inc., Bbm Akustik Technologies, Technofirst SA, Stopson Italiana, Total Vibration Solutions Ltd, Kinetics Noise Control Inc, Linder GmbH, CSTI acoustics, and eNoiseControl.



The global industrial noise control market is expected to grow from $4.50 billion in 2021 to $4.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The industrial noise control market is expected to reach $6.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The industrial noise control market consists of the sale of industrial noise control solutions or related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for controlling the levels of noise in industries to an acceptable level.The industrial noise control market involves the use of methods for reducing noise, such as soundproofing through the use of acoustic materials, acoustic walls, acoustic panels, among others, to protect the workers in industries from the harmful levels of noise.



Industrial noise control products and solutions are utilized in industrial sites to control and reduce industrial and commercial noise.



The main types of industrial noise control products are flexible, rigid, and vibration isolation.The flexible product refers to the use of flexible industrial noise control solutions such as fabric curtains or sound reduction panels that are made using flexible and lightweight materials and are therefore easy to use.



The flexible types of noise control products have high tensile strength and are extremely easy to install.The various material types include polymers and composites, glass, metal, and fiber, which are used in applications such as internal noise control and external noise control.



It is employed in manufacturing, construction and mining, healthcare, and other end-users.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the industrial noise control market in 2021. The regions covered in the industrial noise control market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The industrial noise control research report is one of a series of new reports that provides industrial noise control statistics, including functional safety industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an industrial noise control share, detailed industrial noise control segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the functional safety industry. This industrial noise control research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The proliferation of the manufacturing sector is expected to propel the growth of the industrial noise control market going forward.The manufacturing sector refers to the industry that engages in the creation or manufacture of goods using equipment, labor, machines, tools, and chemical or biological treatments or formulations.



Manufacturers are increasingly relying on industry noise control methods as the manufacturing sector has been consistently growing in recent years. For instance, as per data by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, there has been an increase of 9.4% in global manufacturing production in 2021. Also, according to the Federal Reserve, a US-based bank, there has been a growth of 4.9% year on year in manufacturing production in the United States as of 2022. Therefore, the proliferating manufacturing sector is driving the growth of the industrial noise control market.



Innovations in noise control technology has emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the industrial noise control market.Major companies operating in the industrial noise control market are focused on the development of innovative technology to strengthen their position in the market.



For Instance, in January 2021, Silentium, an Israel-based innovative noise reduction product, and solutions company developed innovative technology to reduce noise in industries and other workplaces.The company developed an innovative tool that uses Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology and uses a Silentium ANC software that provides active acoustics simulation.



This technology helps reduce noise at the workplace thereby reducing workplace injuries and accidents caused due to noise, reducing noise-induced stress, and improving the overall productivity of employees. The development of this innovative technology by Silentium is another step forward in the industrial noise control market.



In January 2022, The Stephens Group, a US-based private investment firm, acquired Kinetics Noise Control Inc for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, the Stephens group would acquire all assets of Kinetics Noise Control, Inc to form a new company called Catalyst Acoustics Group.



They offer a wide portfolio of products & solutions for noise control and the Catalyst Acoustics Group serves as a platform for a group of acoustic, seismic, vibration, and noise control companies. Kinetics Noise Control Inc is a US-based manufacturer of innovative noise and vibration control products and solutions.



The countries covered in the industrial noise control market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319509/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________