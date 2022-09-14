Calcium Propionate Market Size [2022-2030] to Reach USD 0.48 Billion and Exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% | The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global calcium propionate market is expected to grow from USD 0.31 billion in 2021 to USD 0.48 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Calcium propionate is an organic salt produced by the reaction of calcium hydroxide with propionic acid. This is a compound of the two chemicals, either crystalline or powder. According to US regulations, the usage level of propionates and propionic acid is 0.1% to 0.4%. According to federal regulations, adding calcium propionate to a food product raises its pH by approximately 0.1 to 0.5 pH, depending on the amount, pH, and product type. Also, federal regulations limit the maximum level for white bread, flour, and rolls at 0.32% based on the weight of the flour, for whole wheat products at 0.38%; and for cheese products at 0.3%. Calcium propionate is a natural ingredient that is being used rapidly for conserving food and is also considered to be safe to consume. The food industry is regarded as the most technologically advanced industry as it uses advanced technologies such as bacteriophages, MAP, and various preservation techniques to maintain the safety and quality of food.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global calcium propionate market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



● In March 2022, Danimer Scientific and Kemira announced their partnership expansion for the commercialization of fully biobased barrier coatings using sustainable biopolymer. It is the latest technological advancement in the food industry.



Market Growth & Trends



Increasing awareness among the population regarding organic-based foods and beverages, coupled with rising concerns for improved health, has led to the growth of the calcium propionates market. In addition, the rising demand for natural and organic food among consumers has propelled the market's growth. Furthermore, calcium propionate is considered safe to consume and a natural ingredient that propels the market's growth. Other factors driving the growth of calcium propionate include the cost-effectiveness of calcium propionate and the increasing demand for clean-label food products with extended shelf life. However, the stringent regulations regarding food safety and the shelf life of food are expected to hamper the market's growth. Food industry manufacturers must check local and regional regulations for allowed applications and dosage levels. The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic affected the market as several manufacturing units were put on hold.



Key Findings



● In 2021, the dry segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 66% and market revenue of 0.20 billion.



The form segment is divided into dry and liquid. In 2021, the dry segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 66% and market revenue of 0.20 billion. The dry segment has been growing owing to the ease of mixing and better dispersion throughout the food matrix. Furthermore, dry calcium propionate does not affect any leavening action in the bakery industry.



● In 2021, the Food (Bakery Products, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Meat, Fish & Seafood Products) segment accounted for the largest market share, with 68% and market revenue of 0.21 billion.



The application segment is divided into Food (Bakery Products, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Meat, Fish & Seafood Products) and Feed. In 2021, the Food (Bakery Products, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Meat, Fish & Seafood Products) segment accounted for the largest market share, with 68% and a market revenue of 0.21 billion. The increasing consumption of calcium propionate in the production of bread coupled with increasing consumption in developing economies drives the segment's growth.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Calcium Propionate Market



● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

● South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market for the global calcium propionate market, with a market share of around 43% and 0.133 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The calcium propionate market in the Asia Pacific region has been growing owing to the rapid urbanization in the region and the presence of prominent market players. Furthermore, the recent development and improvements in the region's food processing industry add impetus to the market's growth. Changing lifestyle and increasing demand for organic and natural food with an increased shelf life is driving the market growth in the region.



Key players operating in the global calcium propionate market are:



● Niacet Corporation

● Kemira

● Krishna Chemicals

● Macco Organiques Inc.

● Perstorp Holding AB

● AB Mauri

● A.M Food Chemical Co. Limited

● Addcon GmbH

● ABF Ingredients.

● Fine Organics



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Brainy Insights has segmented the global calcium propionate market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Calcium Propionate by Form:



● Dry

● Liquid



Global Calcium Propionate by Application:



● Food

● Bakery Products

● Dairy & Frozen Desserts

● Meat

● Fish & Seafood Products

● Feed



