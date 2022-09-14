Cellulose Sponge Market Size Worth $2.6 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 5.0%: AMR

Portland, OR, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cellulose sponge market garnered $1.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $2.6 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.6 billion Market Size in 2031 $2.6 billion CAGR 5.0% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments covered Type, End Use Industry, and Region. Drivers Rapid increase in population in both developed and developing economies Rise in import and export of various cosmetics and skincare products Bio degradability, non-toxic, and bio renewable properties of cellulose sponge Up-gradation in technology Increased focus on the cosmetic sector Opportunities Growth in chemical and petrochemical industry Restraints Low shelf life period Complex manufacturing process



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global cellulose sponge market, owing to disruptions in the supply chain for various industrial products.

In the first quarter of the pandemic, there was complete shutdown of industries such as automotive, cosmetic, chemical, medical, manufacturing, and others due to strict imposition of lockdown, which hampered the growth of the global cellulose sponge market.

Owing to lockdown, manufacturers faced shortage in labor units and production losses. The rising awareness regarding worker security, safety, and guidelines by government posed an additional challenge to resume their basic operations in manufacturing unit.

However, as the restrictions imposed due to lockdowns are being lifted in the fourth quarter of the pandemic, the cosmetic, medical, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and other sectors are expected to recover soon, owing to the record of production unit in both developed and developing economies. This factor will boost the growth of the global cellulose sponge market in the post-pandemic.



The research provides detailed segmentation of the global cellulose sponge market based on type, end use industry, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the synthetic cellulose sponge segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global cellulose sponge market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the natural cellulose sponge segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end use industry, the automotive segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global cellulose sponge market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the medical segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total cellulose sponge market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global cellulose sponge market analyzed in the research include 3M Company, Americo Manufacturing, Armaly Sponge Company, Corazzi Fiber S.r.l., Fiama, Industrial Commercial Supply, Kalle GmbH, Marian, Inc., Sponge Technology Corp. LLC, Spontex, Suvic Products Limited, The Indestructible Bruske Brush, UC Sponge Co., Ltd., Vileda, and WITPFoam.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global cellulose sponge market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

