Engine Encapsulation Global Market Report 2022

The global engine encapsulation market is expected to grow from $4.82 billion in 2021 to $5.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The engine encapsulation market is expected to grow to $6.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The engine encapsulation market consists of sales of engine encapsulation by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which is used to insulate the engine from the outside environment and retain heat in the engine after it has been turned off, offering high thermal and acoustic insulation. Engine encapsulation slows motor cool-down and increases the likelihood of a high initial temperature at the next engine start, resulting in a shorter warm-up time and less friction between engine parts.



The main types of products in engine encapsulation are body-mounted and engine-mounted.Body-mounted engine encapsulation refers to engine encapsulation on parts attached to the body covering all sides of the engine.



The different material types include polypropylene, polyurethane, polyamide, glass wool, and carbon fiber and involve several vehicle classes such as economic, mid-priced, and luxury. The several fuel types include diesel and gasoline and are distributed through various channels such as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the engine encapsulation market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the engine encapsulation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The engine encapsulation market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides engine encapsulation market statistics, including engine encapsulation industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an engine encapsulation market share, detailed engine encapsulation market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the engine encapsulation industry. This engine encapsulation market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.



The increasing demand for commercial vehicles is driving the growth of the engine encapsulation market.Commercial vehicles are used for the transportation of goods over long distances, increasing the need for better fuel efficiency.



When compared to non-automotive engine encapsulation vehicles, automotive engine encapsulation saves fuel and minimizes engine noise and heat transfer.Experimental studies show that fully encapsulated motors can maintain temperatures above 40 °C for up to 14 hours after shutting down at an ambient temperature of 20 °C.



If the temperature exceeds 40°C, the motor cools within 3 hours after shutdown. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, a Paris-based trade association, light commercial vehicle production has increased from 11.84 million vehicles in Q1-Q3 of 2020 to 13.72 million vehicles in Q1-Q3 of 2021. Hence, the increasing demand for commercial vehicles is expected to drive the engine encapsulation market in the forecast period.



New product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the market as companies in the engine encapsulation market.Major companies operating in the engine encapsulation sector are focused on developing new product innovations to strengthen their position.



For instance, in February 2021, BASF, a Germany-based chemicals company, developed a new heat-stabilized Ultramid B3PG6 BK23238 for the high-temperature range.This new polyamide has been reinforced with 30% glass fibers, offers a unique heat resistance of up to 190 °C, and prevents galvanic corrosion on electrical components.



It is known to exhibit excellent thermal aging performance and vibration in internal combustion engines, hybrids, or electric vehicles (EV).



In April 2022, Cummins Inc., a US-based engine, filtration, and power generation products company, acquired Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS) for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Cummins gains access to JVS’s strong product portfolio and adds new technologies to provide growth opportunities for Cummins’ current and future advanced diesel engine platforms. Jacobs Vehicle Systems is a US-based company that develops and manufactures engine braking, cylinder deactivation, start and stop, and thermal management technologies.



The countries covered in the engine encapsulation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

