Medical Devices Global Market Report 2022: Rapid Growth Expected with American Nations Leading the Way

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the medical device technology market, including market estimations and trends through 2020. Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, market dynamics and regional opportunities are discussed in detail. The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players.

The patent analysis focuses on technological trends in recent years in regions such as the U.S., Europe and Japan. The report presents a market analysis and estimates the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for medical device technologies.

The scope of the report extends to only those medical device technologies that generate the most global revenue. Dental device technologies and some imaging devices used in dentistry overlap with other devices that are already covered under the imaging device technologies segments, so these have been excluded.

This report segments the global market by these geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World region. For market estimates, data is provided for 2020 as the base year, 2021 and forecast through year-end 2027.

The medical device technologies market has grown rapidly, following technological trends in healthcare. The countries of the Americas region are an important market for medical devices; several nations in this sector are growing rapidly.



In medical device development, constant communication is critical between manufacturers and suppliers. The pandemic led to many companies collaborating to drive innovation and launch products more quickly. Tools such as augmented and virtual reality contributed to collaborations, will likely remain a permanent part of the product development process.

Key Trends

Enhanced Cybersecurity

Wearable Fitness Technology

Internet of Medical Things

Medical Robots

3D Printed Objects

Device Connectivity

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview



Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic



Chapter 5 Global Medical Device Technology Market

5.1 Overview

5.2 Imaging Devices

5.2.1 Market Dynamics

5.2.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

5.2.3 Ultrasound Technology Market

5.2.4 Laser Imaging Market

5.2.5 Interventional Radiology Market

5.2.6 X-Rays

5.2.7 Computed Tomography

5.2.8 Nuclear Medicine and Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

5.2.9 Point-Of-Care Technologies

5.3 in Vitro Diagnostic Devices

5.3.1 Market Dynamics

5.3.2 Immunochemistry

5.3.3 Point-Of-Care Diagnostic Market

5.3.4 Molecular Diagnostics

5.3.5 Blood Testing

5.4 Cardiovascular Device Market

5.4.1 Common Types of CVD

5.4.2 Risk Factors for CVD

5.4.3 Coronary Blockages

5.4.4 Interventional Cardiology Devices

5.4.5 Cardiac Rhythm Management Market

5.4.6 Cardiac Catheterization Technologies

5.5 Orthopedic and Spinal Technologies

5.5.1 Market Dynamics

5.5.2 Reconstructive Implants

5.5.3 Spinal Implants

5.5.4 Need for Spinal Implants

5.5.5 Trauma Fixation Device Technology Market

5.5.6 Orthopedic Robotic Systems

5.6 Urology Device Market

5.6.1 Market Dynamics

5.6.2 Medical Laser Systems for Urology

5.6.3 Incontinence Devices

5.6.4 Renal Dialysis Device Market

5.7 Endoscopy Devices

5.7.1 Types

5.7.2 Rigid Endoscopes

5.7.3 Flexible Endoscopes

5.8 Drug Delivery Devices

5.8.1 Market Dynamics

5.8.2 Infusion Systems

5.8.3 Inhalation Devices

5.8.4 Needle-Free Injections and Transdermal Systems



Chapter 6 Global Market for Medical Device Technologies by Region



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Chapter 9 Patent Review/New Developments

Companies Mentioned

3M

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Artivion Inc.

Bayer

Baxter International

Beckton, Dickinson and Co.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health

Danaher

Dragerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa

Depuy Synthes (J&J)

Endologix

Fresenius

General Electric Co.

Getinge Ab

Medtronic plc

Novartis AG

Olympus Corp.

Philips N.V.( Koninklijke)

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Zimmer Biomet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a2o08r

Attachment