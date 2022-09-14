Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S held on 14 September 2022

English Danish

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank held today, the motions set out in the agenda were finally adopted.

The motion concerning a reduction of Jyske Bank’s share capital and consequently amendment to Art. 2 of the Articles of Association as well as the authorisation of the general meeting for registration of the Articles of Association were considered.

The Danish Business Authority is subsequently requested to register the adopted motions.

Contact person: CFO, Birger Krøgh Nielsen, phone +45 89 89 64 44.

