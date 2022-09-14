New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coil Coatings Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319504/?utm_source=GNW

The coil coatings market is expected to grow from $4.67 billion in 2021 to $5.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The coil coatings market is expected to reach $6.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3%.



The coil coating market consists of sales of coil coatings by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for coating coils using metals.Coil coating is a continuous or automated process of coating coils of metals with a polyester resin that includes cleaning, pre-treating, and coating flat coils of steel or aluminum sheets.



The process includes cleaning, exchange treatment, drying, primer coating, top coating, and foil lamination. However, the most common formulations are polyester, polyflourocarbons, alkyds, acrylics, and plastisol.



The main types of coiled coating markets are polyester, fluoropolymer, siliconized polyester, polyvinylidene difluoride, polyurethane (PU), plastisols, and others.Polyester refers to synthetic fabrics that are usually derived from petroleum.



Polyester clothing can be easily handled and can be machine washed, and these clothes don’t require special care.The various applications include steel and aluminum.



It is employed in construction, automotive, industrial, and domestic appliances, and other industries.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the coil coating market in 2021. The regions covered in the coil coating market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising demand for coil coatings from the building and construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the coil coatings market in the coming years.Building and construction is the process of constructing homes, public buildings, and industrial facilities.



Coil coatings are used to offer protective coatings and sealants that are applied to various surfaces to improve their looks, corrosion resistance, adhesion, and scratch resistance.For instance, in December 2021, Ternium USA Inc, a US-based steel manufacturing company invested $98 million in the expansion of the Shreveport facility to enhance steel and coating production in response to increased demand from the construction industry.



Therefore, the increasing demand for coil coating from the construction industry drives the growth of the coil coatings market.



Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the coil coatings market.Major companies operating in the coil coating market are focused on developing new technologies to provide protective coatings and sealants applied to various surfaces to enhance surface properties, as well as appearance, corrosion, adhesion, and scratch resistance.



For instance, in March 2021, Akzo Nobel A.V., a USA-based company operating in coil coatings launched TRINAR TC (Tough Coat), a new PFOA-free PVDF coil coating system that combines exceptional 70% PVDF performance with increased durability and simplicity of use. This TRINAR coating technology provides stain, abrasion, and scratch resistance to surfaces in the building & construction industry.



In April 2022, Akzo Nobel N.V., a Netherlands-based company specializing in manufacturing of coating and flooring materials has acquired Grupo Orbis for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to help Akzo Nobel to increase its workforce, paints, and coatings product portfolio reach to Latin America. Grupo Orbis is a Colombia-based chemical company that manufacture paint and coating products.



The countries covered in the coil coating market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

