Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Report 2022: Large Pool of Undiagnosed Sleep Apnea Patients Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market by Product (Mandibular Advancement Devices & Tongue-Retaining Devices), Purchase Type (Physician-prescribed/Customized Oral Appliances & Online OTC Oral Appliances), End User (Homecare,Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sleep apnea oral appliances market is valued at an estimated USD 0.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 0.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

Market growth is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of sleep apnea and growing demand for alternative treatment options due to poor compliance associated with CPAP. High prices of customized oral appliances and alternative therapies and medication for sleep apnea are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.

The mandibular advancement device segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the sleep apnea oral appliances market, by product, during the forecast period

Based on product, the sleep apnea oral appliances market is divided into two main categories - mandibular advancement devices (MADs) and tongue-retaining devices (TRDs). In 2021, the mandibular advancement devices segment accounted for the largest share of the sleep apnea oral appliances market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its high adoption along with the extensive research supporting their effectiveness over TRDs.

Physician-prescribed/ customized oral appliance segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Base on purchase type, the sleep apnea oral appliances market is segmented into - physician-prescribed/ customized oral appliances and online OTC oral appliances. The physician-prescribed/customized oral appliances segment accounted for the largest share of the sleep apnea oral appliances market in 2021. Factors supporting the growth of this segment include lower discomfort levels, easy adjustability, and long lifespans.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global sleep apnea oral appliances market has been segmented into four major regions - North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The sleep apnea oral appliances market in several Asia Pacific countries is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the large patient pool and population of undiagnosed patients indicate a massive potential for the Asia Pacific sleep apnea devices market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Large Pool of Undiagnosed Sleep Apnea Patients

Growing Awareness of Effects of Untreated Sleep Apnea

Growing Usage of Oral Appliances

Restraints

High Prices of Customized Oral Appliances

Alternative Therapies and Medications

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Home Sleep Apnea Tests

Increasing Focus on Telemedicine, mHealth, and AI

Poor Compliance Associated with CPAP

Challenges

Complex Referral Pathways and Long Waiting Periods

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 End-User Perception Analysis

7 Epidemiological Assessment of Sleep Apnea

8 Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, by Product

9 Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, by Purchase Type

10 Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, by End-user

11 Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

SomnoMed (Australia)

ResMed (US)

Whole You, Inc. (US)

ProSomnus Sleep Technologies (US)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Oventus Medical (Australia)

Panthera Dental (Canada)

Airway Management (US)

Apnea Sciences (US)

DynaFlex (US)

OravanOSA (US)

Myerson LLC (US)

MPowrx Health & Wellness (Canada)

The Snore Reliever Company, LLC (US)

The Pure Sleep Company (US)

Tomed GmbH (Germany)

The Aurum Group (Canada)

Erkodent Erich Kopp GmbH (Germany)

OSCIMED SA (Switzerland)

SICAT GmbH & Co. Kg. (Germany)

Glidewell (US)

ApnoMed (US)

ZYPPAH (US)

Dream Systems Dental Sleep Laboratory (US)

SML Global ISO Lab (US)

