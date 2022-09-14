New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Filter Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319502/?utm_source=GNW

, Donaldson, Dana Incorporated, Grayson Thermal Systems, Gentherm Inc., Hanon Systems, Lennox International Inc., and Modine Manufacturing Company Inc.



The global automotive filter market is expected to grow from $20.47 billion in 2021 to $22.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The automotive filter market is expected to grow to $27.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%.



The automotive filter market consists of sales of automotive filters by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to increase the flow of clean air to reduce engine damage, as engines require a constant supply of fresh air to function properly and last longer.They refer to the air filters installed in vehicles that capture various impurities and contaminants such as dust, pollen, metal particles, and impurities in the fuel.



Automotive filters assist in the smooth operation of a vehicle’s engine, resulting in increased efficiency and lower vehicle maintenance costs.



The main types of automotive filters are fuel filters, oil filters, air filters, cabin filters, coolant filters, transmission oil filters, and others.A fuel filter is located in the fuel line to screen out contaminants such as dirt, debris, and dust particles from the fuel.



The different media types include cellulose, fiberglass, and other media types.The various material types are particle, activated carbon, and electrostatic, which are used in vehicles including commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and other vehicle types.



It is distributed through various channels such as OEM, aftermarket.



North America was the largest region in the automotive filters market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the automotive filter market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The automotive filters market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides automotive filters market statistics, including automotive filters industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an automotive filters market share, detailed automotive filters market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the automotive filters industry. This automotive filter market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



An increase in environmental concerns and stringent emission norms is contributing to the growth of the automotive filter market.Automotive filters help in increasing fuel efficiency and reducing emissions and greenhouse gases.



According to a report published by US-based online publication, Our World in Data, in 2020, 60% of road transport emissions will come from passenger travel (cars, motorcycles, and buses) and the remaining 40% from road freight (lorries and trucks).The government has developed strict emission regulations in response to the increase in greenhouse gas emissions in the environment.



For instance, in December 2021, for model years 2023–2026, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a US-based government agency, released new national greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions requirements for passenger vehicles and light trucks.The final guidelines would result in significant reductions in GHG emissions as well as other criterion pollutants.



Therefore, the increase in environmental concerns and stringent emission norms will contribute to the growth of the automotive filter market going forward.



The use of cabin filters for making automotive filters has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive filter market.The cabin air filter keeps dust, dirt, pollen, bacteria, and exhaust gases from entering the HVAC system of cars.



These filters also block bugs, leaves, and other debris from clogging the system.For instance, in March 2019, Sogefi, an Italy-based automotive parts company, launched Cabin3Tech+, an innovative cabin air filter.



It filters large particles, neutralizes odors and hazardous fumes in the air (as an activated carbon filter), and stops up to 98.8% of fine particles, which are as small as 2.5 microns. Cabin3Tech+ has three layers for optimal protection: preliminary filtration, an activated carbon layer, and a melt-blown electrostatic layer.



In August 2019, MANN+HUMMEL, a Germany-based manufacturer of liquid and air filter systems, intake systems, and cabin filters, acquired Hardy Filtration for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, MANN+HUMMEL expanded its portfolio and production footprint in Canada, providing increased growth opportunities for the German group.



Hardy Filtration is a Canada-based company that offers a complete line of HVAC filtration products and services, including dust collectors, compressed air treatment systems, and residential filters.



The countries covered in the automotive filter market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319502/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________