Automotive Drivetrain Global Market Report 2022

The global automotive drivetrain market is expected to grow from $183.95 billion in 2021 to $202.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The automotive drivetrain market is expected to grow to $268.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.



The automotive drivetrain market consists of the sales of automotive drivetrains by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to transfer the rotational power created by the vehicle’s engine to the wheels of the vehicle for movement. It is a mechanical system inside a vehicle that connects the vehicle’s transmission to the drive axles.



The main vehicle types of the automotive drivetrain are passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), heavy commercial vehicles (HCV), and electric vehicles.Passenger cars and automotive drivetrains are used in passenger cars.



Passenger vehicles cannot accommodate more than 9 people, including the drivers, for the purpose of transporting passengers.The different drive types include front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive and involve various technologies such as central motor, e-axle, and wheel hub module.



The several transmission types include manual transmission, automatic transmission, continuous variable transmission, automated manual transmission, and dual-clutch transmission.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive drivetrain market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the automotive drivetrain market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive drivetrain market going forward.Electric vehicles are those that are partially or fully powered by electricity.



The increasing adoption of electric vehicles helps increase the demand for automotive drivetrains.Electric drivetrains have a single-speed transmission that sends power from the motor to the wheels.



For instance, in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency, a Paris-based intergovernmental organization, electric car sales more than doubled to 6.6 million, from 3 million in 2020, representing close to 9% of the global car market. Therefore, the increase in the adoption of electric vehicles will make the demand greater for automotive drivetrains.



Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive drivetrain market.Companies operating in the automotive drivetrain market are focusing on new technological innovations to reinforce their position.



For instance, in May 2022, Amsted Automotive, a US-based motor vehicle manufacturing company, introduced the Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC), an Electro-Mechanical E-axle Disconnect system, which provides seamless all-wheel drive (AWD) and 4WD disconnect and quick, reliable shifts. The Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC) technology allows the driveline system to engage and disengage the drive axles while conserving energy and maintaining on-road and off-road capabilities.



In February 2022, Cummins Inc., a US-based engine, filtration, and power generation products company, acquired Meritor for $3.7 billion. This acquisition will position Cummins as a leading provider of integrated powertrain solutions across combustion and electric power applications. Meritor is a US-based manufacturer and supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket, and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicles and industrial markets.



The countries covered in the automotive drivetrain market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

