Alarm Monitoring Global Market Report 2022

The global alarm monitoring market is expected to grow from $49.24 billion in 2021 to $52.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The alarm monitoring market is expected to grow to $64.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The alarm monitoring market consists of sales of alarm monitoring hardware, software, and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to frighten intruders away from the home or to warn the owner of any potentially dangerous scenario such as a fire or the presence of carbon monoxide.Alarm monitoring is a component of a comprehensive home security system.



It sounds like an alarm within the home (sometimes at extremely high decibel levels, allowing you to hear it as well as your neighbours in some circumstances) and an alarm with a professional monitoring company. The control panel communicates with the other components of the system, such as the cameras, window and door sensors, and motion sensors to identify an intruder or something amiss.



The main types of offerings in alarm monitoring are hardware, software, and services.The systems and hardware are used by various organizations to increase their information technology capacities.



The and hardware market includes all the parts inside the computer case such as the CPU, hard disk drive, graphic cards, sound cards, RAM, power supply unit, motherboard.The several input signals include analog signal, discrete signal, and protocol signal.



The different communication technologies include wired telecommunication networks, cellular wireless networks, wireless radio networks, and IP network which are used in applications such as equipment monitoring, vehicle alarm monitoring, building alarm monitoring, and environment monitoring.



North America was the largest region in the alarm monitoring market in 2021. The regions covered in the alarm monitoring market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing awareness of home security is expected to drive the growth of the alarm monitoring market going forward.Due to the rise in the number of theft and burglaries awareness among households to ensure home security levels and commercial spaces is rising.



Alarm monitoring is one of the fastest mediums for a detailed connection between the home security system and the security provider’s central station.For instance, according to a report by SafeWise, a US-based home security company, 18% of Americans report their personal experience of property crime in 2020, and 42% believe that property crime can occur to them.



Therefore, increasing awareness of home security is driving the demand for the alarm monitoring market.



Product Innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the alarm monitoring market.Major companies operating in the alarm monitoring market are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in 2019, ABB Ltd, a Sweden-based company specializing in alarm monitoring solutions launched a new hazard detection device consisting of a USB stick and a new detector, providing ultimate security and control both at home and remotely.The new alarm stick connects to the ABBfree @home system access point via USB and communicates wirelessly with the detector using the VdS 3515 certified detector protocol, and greatly simplifying the integration process.



The company used its knowledge of smart home solutions to create the market’s first solution to integrate carbon monoxide detector (CO) detectors.



In December 2021, Securitas Inc, a Sweden-based security services provider, acquired Supreme Security Systems for a deal amount of $20 million.Through this acquisition, Securitas would be able to increase its service capabilities and client offering in the northeast US, this also aligns with the company’s aim to double the size of its security business by 2023.



Supreme Security Systems is a US-based electronic security system company that provides alarm monitoring services.



The countries covered in the alarm monitoring market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

