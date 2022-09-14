Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market Report 2022: Innovations in Eco-Friendly Materials for Packaging to Fuel Growth

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Flexible Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical flexible packaging market reached a value of US$ 24.32 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 37.13 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.31% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Flexible packaging protects products from moisture, ultraviolet (UV) rays, mold, dust, and other environmental contaminants while maintaining their quality and extending their shelf life.

It is made using flexible materials, such as foil, plastics and papers, and widely available in pouches, bags and other formats. It requires less base material, which reduces production time and energy consumption, as compared to rigid packaging. Additionally, as it is lightweight, easy to dispose of, and requires less raw material during manufacturing, flexible packaging is extensively used by pharmaceutical companies around the world for the packaging of medicines and medical products and supplies.



Medical Flexible Packaging Market Trends:

At present, there is a rise in the need for reducing the overall packaging weight among pharmaceutical manufacturers, which represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Apart from this, there is an increase in the utilization of disposable medical products to reduce the risk of surgical site infections and cross-contamination among patients as well as healthcare professionals. This, along with rising innovations in producing eco-friendly materials for packaging, is propelling the growth of the market.

Additionally, rising environmental concerns and health issues among individuals due to the collection of non-biodegradable wastes worldwide are impelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the growing advancements in extrusion technology are positively influencing the sales of medical flexible packaging across the globe.

Furthermore, the rising employment of biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) and polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) barrier films is stimulating the market growth. Some of the other growth-inducing factors are effective supply chain management, increasing efficiency in transportation of goods and rising health and hygiene values among the masses.



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material:

Plastics

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyethylene

Others

Paper

Aluminum

Bioplastics

Breakup by Product:

Pouches and Bags

Seals

High Barrier Films

Wraps

Lids and Labels

Others

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Medical Device Manufacturing

Implant Manufacturing

Contract Packaging

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

