Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Report 2022: Rising Manufacturing Capacities Presents Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market, By Power Capacity, By Application, By Industry Vertical, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lithium iron phosphate battery market size is expected to reach USD 15.09 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to latest report. The market is anticipated to be driven by the growth in demand for these batteries from various end-use industries, such as marine, automotive, and healthcare.

The batteries are used extensively in electric vehicles due to their durability and safety features. Additionally, firms are investing substantially in research and development activities related to batteries with a view to expand their product portfolios. The rising focus on research and development is expected to create growth opportunities for market players operating in the space.



High demand for lithium iron phosphate batteries in energy storage devices and electric vehicles is projected to propel the growth of the lithium iron phosphate battery market. The continuous research and development activities undertaken by key manufacturers to develop advanced batteries are also expected to fuel the demand for these batteries in the next few years.



In recent years, the adoption of electric vehicles has been on the rise globally as countries look to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels and curb emissions. This has resulted in increased demand for batteries, with lithium-ion batteries being the most popular type. Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries are a type of lithium-ion batteries that have several advantages over other types, such as longer life span and higher safety.



The increase in global investments in renewable energy projects is one of the major factors driving the growth of the lithium iron phosphate battery market. The governments of various countries are promoting the use of renewable energy sources to reduce dependency on fossil fuels. This is expected to result in increased demand for lithium iron phosphate batteries from the renewable energy sector.



In 2020, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of approximately 45.2% in the global lithium iron phosphate battery market. The robust presence of manufacturing firms and the rise in demand from end-use industries are some of the major factors driving the market in the region. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period owing to the expanding automotive industry and growing demand for electric vehicles in countries, such as China and India.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles

High Demand for Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries in Energy Storage Devices

Increasing Environmental Concerns

Rising Manufacturing Capacities for Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Worldwide

Market Restraints

Lack of Investments

Technological Drawbacks of Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries

Low Energy Density

Rising Demand for Other Batteries

Market Segmentation

Power Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Up to 16,250 mAh

16,251-50,000 mAh

50,001-100,000 mAh

100,001-540,000 mAh

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Portable

Stationary

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Automotive

Power Generation

Industrial

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market By Power Capacity Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

K2 Energy Solutions Inc.

BYD Company Ltd.

A123 Systems LLC

Electric Vehicle Power System Technology Co. Ltd.

RELiON Battery LLC

OptimumNano Energy Co Ltd.

LiFeBATT Inc.

Lithium Werks B.V.

Pihsiang Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Power-Sonic Corporation

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd

Benergy Tech Co. Ltd.

KAYO Battery (Shenzhen) Company Limited

Bestgo Battery Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/if6l1r