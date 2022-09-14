The Worldwide Legionella Testing Industry is Projected to Reach $439 Million by 2027

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Legionella Testing Market by Test Type (Culture, Urinary Antigen Test, DFA, PCR), Application (Water & IVD Testing (Urine, Blood)), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Labs, Water Treatment Industries), Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global legionella testing market is projected to reach USD 439 million by 2027 from USD 296 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is mainly driven by the rising geriatric population coupled with the increasing prevalence of legionella-related illness, and rising demand for rapid diagnostics.

The PCR segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the legionella testing market, by test type, during the forecast period.

The legionella testing market is segmented into culture methods, urinary antigen tests, direct fluorescent antibody tests, and PCR based on product. In 2021, the PCR segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the legionella testing market. Market growth can largely be attributed to its speed, versatility, and simplicity.

The water & Other Industries segment accounted for the highest CAGR.

Based on the end user, the legionella testing market has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, water & other industries, and other end user. In 2021, the water & other industries segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the rising population and urbanization, and the increased demand for new water resources

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region legionella testing market.

The global legionella testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as government efforts to increase awareness about early disease diagnosis and regular health check-ups

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Legionella Testing Market Overview

4.2 Legionella Testing Market Share, by Test Type, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.3 Legionella Testing Market Share, by Application, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.4 Legionella Testing Market Share, by End-user, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.5 Legionella Testing Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Pneumonia and Legionella-Related Illnesses

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Rapid Advanced Diagnostic Technologies

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements in Bacterial Testing

5.2.1.4 Stringent Regulations for Regular Water Testing

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Reimbursement Policies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Opportunities in Growing Economies

5.2.3.2 Legal Requirements for Water Testing

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Difficulties in Detection

5.2.4.2 Limited Awareness in Underdeveloped Countries

5.2.4.3 High Health Costs Associated with Legionella

5.3 Pricing Analysis

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 PESTEL Analysis

5.10 Regulatory Landscape

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.11.1 Trade Analysis for Diagnostic and Laboratory Reagents

5.12 Technology Analysis

5.13 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.14 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.15 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.15.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.15.2 Buying Criteria

5.16 Case Studies

6 Legionella Testing Market, by Test Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 PCR

6.2.1 Increased Usage of Pcr to Support Market Growth

6.3 Culture Methods

6.3.1 Higher Specificity and Sensitivity to Drive Market

6.4 Urinary Antigen Tests

6.4.1 Rapid Outcomes to Drive Market Growth

6.5 Direct Fluorescent Antibody Tests

6.5.1 Rapidity and Ease of Use to Boost Adoption of Tests

7 Legionella Testing Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Water Testing

7.2.1 Pcr

7.2.1.1 Rapid Diagnosis to Spur Segment Growth

7.2.2 Microbial Culture

7.2.2.1 Long Incubation Periods Make Isolation Difficult, Affecting Adoption of Culture Techniques

7.2.3 Dfa Stain

7.2.3.1 High Test Specificity to Drive Adoption of Dfa Staining

7.3 Ivd Testing

7.3.1 Urine Antigen Tests

7.3.1.1 Rapid and Early Diagnosis Capabilities to Drive Market Growth

7.3.2 Pcr

7.3.2.1 Emergence of Advanced Technologies Such as Qrt-Pcr to Support Market Growth

7.3.3 Blood Culture & Sputum Tests

7.3.3.1 Longer Incubation Period Resulting in Lower Adoption of Blood Culture Techniques

7.3.4 Dfa Stain

7.3.4.1 Sensitivity Variations Affect Use of Dfa Staining in Ivd Tests

7.4 Other Applications

8 Legionella Testing Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Water & Other Industries

8.2.1 Stringent Regulations and Growing Population to Drive Market Growth

8.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

8.3.1 Healthcare Infrastructure Improvements to Boost Market Growth

8.4 Hospitals

8.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Diagnostic Tools to Support Market Growth

8.5 Other End-users

9 Legionella Testing Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

10.2.1 Overview of Strategies Deployed by Players in the Legionella Testing Market

10.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players

10.4 Market Share Analysis

10.4.1 Legionella Testing Market

10.5 Company Evaluation Matrix

10.5.1 List of Evaluated Vendors

10.5.2 Stars

10.5.3 Emerging Leaders

10.5.4 Pervasive Players

10.5.5 Participants

10.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups/Smes (2021)

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Starting Blocks

10.6.3 Responsive Companies

10.6.4 Dynamic Companies

10.7 Competitive Benchmarking

10.7.1 Product and Regional Footprint Analysis

10.8 Competitive Scenario

10.8.1 Product Launches

10.8.2 Deals

10.8.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Industrial/Water

11.1.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.1.1.2 Merck KGaA

11.1.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories

11.1.1.4 Idexx Laboratories

11.1.1.5 Biomerieux Sa

11.1.1.6 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.1.1.7 Eurofins Scientific

11.1.1.8 Takara Bio

11.1.1.9 Eiken Chemical

11.1.1.10 Qiagen

11.1.1.11 Genomadix

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Industrial/Water

11.2.1.1 Pall Corporation (Danaher)

11.2.1.2 Phigenics, LLC

11.2.1.3 Environmental Safety Technologies

11.2.1.4 Hydrosense

11.2.1.5 Accepta

11.2.1.6 Luminultra Technologies

11.2.1.7 Bioalert Solutions

11.2.1.8 Aquacert

11.2.1.9 Pacific Water Technology

11.2.1.10 Dtk Water

11.2.1.11 Sens Solutions

11.2.2 Healthcare

11.2.2.1 Alere (Abbott)

11.2.2.2 Roche Diagnostics

11.2.2.3 Hologic

11.2.2.4 Quidel Corporation

11.2.2.5 Pro-Lab Diagnostics

12 Appendix

