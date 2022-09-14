Global high-temperature resins for composite materials market size to grow at 4.2% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global high-temperature resins for composite materials market , which was worth USD 864 million in 2021, is likely to progress at a CAGR of 4.2% through the analysis timeframe and eventually amass USD 1,152 million by the end of 2028.





In addition, the document renders a detailed description of the various segments in the business sphere such as manufacturing procedure, resin type, application spectrum, and regional terrain. Consumption value, volume, and scope for expansion with respect to each bifurcation are provided to deliver a clear outlook on the evolving market dynamics during the research timeframe.

The report illustrates competitive fierceness within the industry by highlighting the product portfolio, financial standing, and strategic advances in the form of mergers, acquisitions, and partnership deals of influential companies for the benefit of industry novices and veterans.

Increasing product demand across several end-use verticals such as transportation, aerospace & defense, etc. is a prominent factor amplifying the revenue margins of the market during the assessment period.

For the uninitiated, high-temperature resins refer to resins that produce composite materials that perform at a temperature of 135°C or above. These resins find extensive application in areas that require high thermal stability and effective hot-wet performance.

Furthermore, strict safety regulations with respect to vehicle transport as well as heavy utilization of the product in the manufacturing of aircraft are likely to expand the profitability graph of worldwide high-temperature resins for composite materials industry in the ensuing years.

However, the complex and expensive nature of high temperature resins is expected to limit the growth trajectory of the market in the coming years.

Segmental outlook: -

Speaking of resin type, the epoxy resin vertical retained a substantial share in the market in 2021 and is slated to record modest growth during the forecast period.

Considering manufacturing procedure, the prepreg layup segment retained its spot as a significant contributor to overall market valuation in 2021 and is poised to hold a decent revenue share during the evaluation timeline.

Based on application type, the aerospace and defense segment held a considerable market share in 2021 and is expected to witness subtle growth during the projected timeframe, owing to growing popularity of lightweight and thermally resistant components in aircraft.

Regional rundown: -

North America high-temperature resins for composite materials marketplace accounted for a notable revenue share in 2021 and is estimated to retain its dominance in the ensuing years, attributable to thriving aerospace & defense and transportation sectors, along with the presence of major aircraft manufacturers in the region.

Competitive hierarchy: -

Toray Industries Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Lonza Group AG, Hexcel Corporation, Solvay S.A., Huntsman Corporation, and Hexion Inc. are the prominent players influencing market trends.

