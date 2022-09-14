Arras Minerals Intercepts 689.2m @ 0.76 % CuEq, Including 120.9m @ 2.35% CuEq Which Includes a Zone of 17m @ 7.48% CuEq at Beskauga in Kazakhstan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arras Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: ARK) (“Arras” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from holes Bg21005 and Bg21006 from the ongoing exploration drill program at the Beskauga copper-gold deposit and surrounding area (“Beskauga” or the “Project”).

Highlights:

Hole Bg21006 returned a significant intersection of 689.2 metres (“m”) of mineralization grading 0.76 % copper-equivalent (“CuEq”) or 0.92 gram per tonne (“g/t”) gold-equivalent (“AuEq”) (0.60 g/t gold (“Au”), 0.24 % copper (“Cu”), 1.4 g/t silver (“Ag”) and 12.8 ppm molybdenum (“Mo”)) starting at 43.0 m from surface to end of hole. Including 120.9 m grading 2.35 % CuEq or 2.84 g/t AuEq (1.95 g/t Au, 0.69 % Cu, 3.8 g/t Ag and 15.7 ppm Mo) from 348.9 m depth down-hole. Including an exceptionally high-grade interception of 17 m grading 7.48 % CuEq or 9.05 g/t AuEq (6.77 g/t Au, 1.78 % Cu, 8.8 g/t Ag and 24.5 ppm Mo) from 446.0 m depth down-hole. And including 99.9 m grading 1.11 % CuEq or 1.34 g/t AuEq (0.85 g/t Au, 0.38 % Cu, 1.9 g/t Ag and 25.8 ppm Mo) from 493.1 m depth down-hole.

returned a significant intersection of (0.60 g/t gold (“Au”), 0.24 % copper (“Cu”), 1.4 g/t silver (“Ag”) and 12.8 ppm molybdenum (“Mo”)) starting at 43.0 m from surface to end of hole.

Hole Bg21005 tested, for the first time, an approximately 400 x 500 meter circular magnetic high immediately west of the Beskauga deposit. The hole returned 903.6 m of mineralization grading 0.16% CuEq or 0.20 g/t AuEq (0.16 g/t Au, 0.09 % Cu, 1.2 g/t Ag, and 43.5 ppm Mo) starting at 49 m from surface and hosted within a strongly potassic-altered monzodiorite.





Diamond drilling is ongoing at Beskauga with further assay results expected in the coming months. The Company has recently changed drilling contractors to have the option to drill deeper, as required.

Tim Barry, CEO of Arras, commenting on these latest results, stated, “The Company is pleased to deliver more exceptional drill results with hole Bg21006 confirming historical drilling and further increasing the continuity and dimensions of the highest-grade ore shoot to the south and to depth at Beskauga. With each new drill hole, we are improving our understanding of the deposit geology and controls on mineralization. Bg21005 is an exploration hole aimed at identifying the cause of a prominent bulls-eye magnetic high, identified in our airborne magnetics survey, west of the main deposit. We have now identified the anomaly as a strongly potassic-altered monzodiorite intrusion. Despite being weakly mineralized, there are several lines of geochemical and structural evidence that support our favoured hypothesis that the monzodiorite is not the causative intrusion for the copper-gold mineralization at Beskauga Main. We believe that the potassic core of the porphyry responsible for the mineralization at Beskauga Main has yet to be found and is the focus of our continued drill program. Nevertheless, the recognition of a potentially separate mineralized intrusion revealed in Bg21005 may support the clustering of two or more porphyry centers and is a reminder of how much more there is yet to discover at Beskauga.”

A summary of the results announced in this news release is outlined in the table below.

Table 1. Summary table for holes Bg21005 and Bg21006.

Notes: Copper Equivalent (“CuEq”) grades reported for the drill holes at Beskauga were calculated using the following formula: CuEq % = Copper (%) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.8264) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0107) + (Molybdenum (ppm) x 3.3333). Gold Equivalent (“AuEq”) grades reported for the drill holes at Beskauga were calculated using the following formula: AuEq g/t = Gold (g/t) + (Copper (%) x 1.2100) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0129) + (Molybdenum (ppm) x 4.0334). Assumptions used for the copper and gold equivalent calculations were metal prices of US$3.00/lb. Copper, US$1,700/oz Gold, US$22/oz Silver, US$10/lb. Molybdenum, and metallurgical recoveries were assumed to be 100%.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b49793e-bdd8-4d61-8d14-62a01f1d34d3

Drill Program

In October 2021, Arras announced the start of the initial phase of a permitted 30,000-meter diamond drill program targeting the extensions of the Beskauga deposit both laterally and at depth (Figure 1). The drill program is being conducted under the Option to Purchase Agreement (“Option Agreement”) executed on January 26, 2021, with Copperbelt AG (“Copperbelt”), a private mineral exploration company registered in Zug, Switzerland.

In addition to testing the extents of the Beskauga deposit, the drill program is also targeting a series of previously undrilled targets in the wider area. These wider targets are supported by both ground and recently flown airborne geophysics, as well as in-situ geochemistry, derived using “KGK” drilling (a drilling method akin to 'wet' reverse circulation drilling, that recovers a 1 to 3 m core sample from the top of the underlying bedrock which is used by Arras to efficiently map lithology, alteration, and geochemistry across the property beneath overburden).

For both the diamond and KGK drilling, Arras has been using the local company “Tsentrgeolsemka LLP”. Arras has recently changed drilling contractors to “GRK Iskander Ltd” and mobilized a diamond drill rig with the capacity to drill deeper holes, if required, as well as improved core orientation through triple tube core barrel drilling. GRK Iskander Ltd is one of the leading drilling companies in Kazakhstan, with clients including Rio Tinto, Kazzinc (Glencore), ESAN, and Kazakhmys. Both Tsentrgeolsemka LLP and GRK Iskander Ltd are both independent of Arras.

Results of Bg21005 and Bg21006

Bg21005: (see Figure 1) was designed to test, for the first time, an approximately 400 x 500 metre “bulls-eye” circular magnetic high immediately west of the Beskauga deposit and surrounded by a >500-meter zone of demagnetization. The hole was collared outside Arras’ current Mineral Resource Estimate (see Figure 1) and drilled at an angle of -70 o towards the south to a final depth of 952.6 metres. The hole intersected a highly magnetic, potassic altered intrusive body of monzodiorite that is inferred to dip steeply towards the south. Alteration comprises k-feldspar, secondary (“shreddy”) biotite, magnetite, Mg-rich chlorite, and epidote, with minor argillic overprint comprising phengitic illite and smectite localized around faults and fractures (confirmed by Arras using TerraSpec SWIR/NIR spectroscopy). Mineralization occurs as vein and fracture-controlled zones of magnetite, chalcopyrite, pyrite, bornite, and molybdenite. Generally, the intrusion is weakly mineralized but high tenor veins up to 1.27 g/t Au, 1.62 % Cu and 27 g/t Ag do occur. Compared to the diorite that hosts the bulk of the known mineralization at Beskauga, the monzonite hosts significantly higher Mo grades, up to 2290 ppm Mo. Two minor dykes comprising weakly mineralized potassic-altered xenolithic porphyritic diorite and fresh post-mineral andesite were intersected at depths of 793.2 to 809.4 and 886.3 to 891.1 metres, respectively.

Whilst the monzodiorite discovered in Bg21005 is strongly potassic-altered and hosts mineralization, there is lithogeochemical and structural evidence supporting the monzodiorite may not be the causative intrusion for the copper-gold mineralization at Beskauga Main. Arras considers the potassic core of the causative porphyry to be located at depth and has yet to be intersected in drilling. Arras plans to test this hypothesis through deep drilling in the coming months. Recognition of the monzodiorite as a potentially separate mineralized intrusion supports the clustering of two or more porphyry centers. In addition to ongoing petrological and lithogeochemical studies, Arras has submitted samples for Re-Os (molybdenite) and U-Pb (zircon) geochronology at Durham University, UK, and the Mineral Deposit Research Unit, University of British Columbia, Canada to discriminate whether there is a distinguishable age difference between the two mineralizing systems.

Bg21006: (see Figures 1 to 3) was collared 250 metres west of Bg21002 (for results of Bg21002, refer to Arras’ press release dated February 23, 2022), and drilled at an angle of -70 o towards the NNW to a final depth of 732.2 metres. The hole confirmed the continuity of the exceptionally high-grade mineralization observed in historical hole Bg-63 which was re-assayed by Arras in 2021 (for further details, see Figures 2 and 3, as well as Arras’ press release dated October 7, 2021), extending the ore shoot to the south and to depth. The mineralization observed in hole Bg21006 is hosted within a diorite with moderate, to very strong, argillic alteration comprising illite and smectite (confirmed by Arras using TerraSpec SWIR/NIR spectroscopy) inferred to have overprinted an earlier sodic alteration, as reported by Arras in earlier holes. Mineralization occurs as a mixture of disseminated, vein, and fracture-controlled zones of chalcopyrite, tennantite, and pyrite with minor bornite and covellite (see Figure 3). Zones of sheeted and/or intense stockwork quartz-Cu sulfide veins correlate with the highest-grade gold and copper assays up to 12.4 g/t Au and 3.39 % Cu, respectively.

Two unmineralized post-mineral dykes comprising argillic-altered xenolithic porphyritic diorite and fresh basalt were intersected at depths of 334 to 348.9 and 469.8 to 493.1 metres, respectively. The dykes are enveloped by the highest-grade intercepts, with assays up to 13.8 % CuEq or 16.70 g/t Au adjacent to the dykes. These dykes are therefore interpreted to have filled pre-existing E-W and NW-SE trending fault zones that earlier controlled the copper-gold mineralization. When removing the grade dilution resulting from the unmineralized dykes, it leaves a residual intercept of 651.1 metres of mineralization grading 0.80 % CuEq or 0.97 g/t AuEq within the mineralized diorite.









Figure 1. Location of the holes completed to date as part of Arras’ planned 30,000-metre drill program on the Beskauga Main deposit and wider area.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/877559c4-38bf-46fa-ab3c-91c3935e8037









Figure 2. Cross-section showing hole Bg21006 in relation to several historical holes drilled by Copperbelt. Also shown are grade contours based on the Beskauga block model for copper (only) developed for the purposes of the current Mineral Resource Estimate for Beskauga (for further details, please see Arras’ press release on June 20, 2022). CuEq grades of key intercepts in Bg21006 and historical holes are shown. The cross-section demonstrates the steep, southwest dipping high-grade copper-gold-silver trend observed through Arras’ exploration to date. This trend is observed beginning at the paleo-bedrock surface (43 m in depth), to average between 200-300 m wide and to be consistently mineralized down to at least 1000 metres.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c9e3fb5-353a-4a2e-b85b-5a7169301778





Figure 3. Cross-section showing hole Bg21006 in relation to several historical holes drilled by Copperbelt. Also shown are grade contours based on the Beskauga block model for gold (only) developed for the purposes of the current Mineral Resource Estimate for Beskauga (for further details, please see Arras’ press release on June 20, 2022). AuEq grades of key intercepts in Bg21006 and historical holes are shown. The cross-section demonstrates the steep, southwest dipping high-grade copper-gold-silver trend observed through Arras’ exploration to date. This trend is observed beginning at the paleo-bedrock surface (43 m in depth), to average between 200-300 m wide and to be consistently mineralized down to at least 1000 metres.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02698d93-929d-4823-85df-818a342190f3





Figure 4. Photos of the diamond drill core from Bg21006 showing the typical styles of veining, mineralization and alteration observed throughout the hole.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0a0a335-a7b6-43e0-9f40-ade431af0851





Figure 5. Diamond rig drilling hole Bg21006 at Beskauga. The project benefits from flat topography and ease of accessibility. Note the 1100 KVA power line in the distance that passes through the project area.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0510ab63-f415-49c2-b7de-5d8582143183

About the Beskauga Deposit: The Beskauga deposit is a gold-copper-silver deposit with an “Indicated” Mineral Resource of 111.2 million tonnes grading 0.49 g/t gold, 0.30% copper, and 1.3 g/t silver for 1.75 million ounces of contained gold, 333.6 thousand tonnes of contained copper, and 4.79 million ounces of contained silver and an “Inferred” Mineral Resource of 92.6 million tonnes grading 0.50 g/t gold, 0.24% copper and 1.1 g/t silver for 1.49 million ounces of contained gold, 222.2 thousand tonnes of contained copper, and 3.39 million ounces of contained silver. The constraining open pit was optimized and calculated using a Gross Metal Value (“GMV”) cut-off of $20/tonne based on a price of $1,750/oz for gold, $3.50/lb for copper, $22/oz for silver, and with an average recovery of 85% for copper and 74.5% for gold and 50.0% for silver.

Based on exploration undertaken to date, the Beskauga deposit is interpreted by Arras to represent a gold-rich porphyry copper-gold deposit that has been overprinted by high-sulfidation epithermal mineralization, either through telescoping or due to clustering of multiple porphyry centers within the Beskauga license that have superimposed alteration and mineralization upon earlier phases. Beskauga is located within the highly under-explored Bozshakol-Chingiz Volcanic Arc, which hosts KAZ Minerals’ Bozshakol porphyry Cu-Au mine only 130 km west of Beskauga. Bozshakol is one of the largest copper resources in Kazakhstan with 1.123 billion tonnes at 0.35% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au and 1.0 g/t Ag in Measured and Indicated Resources. The mine has 30 Mtpa ore processing capacity and a remaining mine life of >40 years.

Contrary to many porphyry copper deposits being developed in other jurisdictions globally, the Beskauga project, located only 350 metres above sea-level, benefits from excellent modern infrastructure and accessibility. The region is mining-friendly and hosts several large-scale mining operations. Arras’ operations are based out of the nearby mining town of Ekibastuz, which services the largest coal mine in Kazakhstan and provides a highly trained workforce for the Company to draw upon. Paved road access, 1100 KVA power lines (see Figure 5), heavy rail, and the Irtysh–Karaganda irrigation canal all lie within a 25-kilometer radius of the project. The capital city of Nur-Sultan, located approximately 300 kilometres along a double lane highway to the west of the project, has a major international airport allowing for easy access and administration of the Beskauga project.

Assay and QAQC Procedures: Diamond drill core was sampled in 1-metre intervals (except were shortened by geological contacts) using a rock saw. Core diameter is a mix of HQ and NQ depending on the depth of the drill hole. Samples were cut and sampled at Arras’ operational base in the town of Ekibastuz, Kazakhstan by Company personnel. All sample preparation and geochemical analysis of the diamond drill core were undertaken by ALS Global at its laboratories in Karaganda (Kazakhstan) and Loughrea (Republic of Ireland), respectively. ALS Global is an accredited laboratory that is entirely independent of the Company.

After drying and fine crushing, a 250 g split was pulverized to 85 % passing a -75-micron screen. A 30 g split of the pulp was analyzed for gold using fire assay and Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) finish (ALS method: Au-AA25™) at ALS Karaganda. A second pulp split was then air freighted to ALS Loughrea and analyzed for 48 elements by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) after 4-acid digestion on a 0.25 g aliquot (ALS method: ME-MS61™). Samples exceeding 1% copper were re-analyzed using a 4-acid digest ICP-MS ore grade method (ALS method: Cu-OG62™).

Arras Minerals operates according to its rigorous internal Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) protocols, which are consistent with industry best practices. This includes the insertion of certified standards, blanks, and field duplicates comprising of quarter drill core at an insertion rate of 2.5%, 2.5%, and 5% respectively, which is deemed appropriate for this stage of exploration. The blanks and standards are Certified Reference Materials (CRM’s) supplied by Ore Research and Exploration, Australia. Internal QA/QC samples were also inserted by the analytical laboratories and reviewed by the Company prior to release. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security, and assaying.

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical disclosure for the Beskauga Project included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joshua Hughes, Vice President Exploration, and a full-time employee of Arras Minerals Corp., who is also a Member and Chartered Professional Geologist (MAusIMM CP(Geo)) of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists (FSEG) and a Fellow of the Geological Society of London (FGS). Mr. Hughes has sufficient experience, relevant to the styles of mineralization and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity that he is undertaking, to qualify as a Qualified Person (“QP”) for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

