Brunswick Corporation and its brands set new records at the 2022 Cannes Boat Show

METTAWA, Ill., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and its industry leading brands achieved another record showing at the Cannes Boat Show, one of the most important marine industry events in Europe. Mercury Marine reported a record 65 percent outboard share on the water, representing a sizeable increase from its previous record showing in 2021. Mercury’s V6, V8, and V12 outboards were prominently displayed throughout the six-day event on many U.S. and European models, including multiple models with dual 600hp engines. Over the past few years, Mercury has recorded record outboard share at many of the industry’s most influential shows globally including Cannes, Dubai, Miami, and Ft. Lauderdale.

“Mercury’s continued market share growth has been well documented over the past few years and another record showing at Cannes is a testament to the power of the Mercury portfolio across Europe,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “Boat builders around the world continue to adopt Mercury’s award-winning propulsion systems and that was clearly in evidence at Cannes.”

Sea Ray and Boston Whaler also had a very successful showing in Cannes, despite limited availability of some models, with Sea Ray reporting close to a 30 percent increase in revenue vs. the 2021 boat show. Of the Sea Ray models displayed at the event, the Sundancer 320, SLX400, and SDX290 (which will be produced in Europe starting next year), were some of the most popular with consumers.

In addition, Navico Group’s Simrad and C-MAP product-lines attracted strong customer interest and sales at the show and the Freedom Boat Club team was in Cannes highlighting the growing presence of the brand in France.

Brunswick’s Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, and Mercury Marine teams also used the occasion of the show to host a Women on the Water (WOW) event celebrating the outstanding achievements of women in Brunswick and the broader industry, and the importance of and heightened emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion within the Company and the marine industry. Brunswick Corporation has been on the Forbes lists of Best Places to Work for Women and Diversity for multiple years.

