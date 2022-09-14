WWP Beauty Launches New Eco-Conscious Collections at Makeup NY.

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WWP Beauty, a world-class full-service supplier to the global beauty industry, launches a lineup of new and sustainable turnkey and packaging collections during the MakeUp in New York tradeshow.

Jennifer Adams, WWP Beauty CEO, commented, "We are excited to debut our latest sustainable launches at MakeUp in New York. Nurtureverse and MonoPump collections contribute to creating a more circular beauty".

"Our booth features a nature-metaverse theme, a space where nature and technology are fused and where together we can create Beauty with Purpose," says Musa Dias, WWP Beauty CMO.

NURTUREVERSE

Where Technology Meets Nature

Conscious lip care has been rising from formulas to packaging. There has been increasing demand for new eco-formats and innovations in this category. Our NurtureVerse Collection features multi-sensorial, versatile, and nurturing lip formulations paired with eco-friendly packaging designs.

The hybrid products function as lip care and color shades inspired by both natural and artificial worlds. Formulas are infused with a blend of plant extract, botanical oils, vitamins, and peptides that help promote smooth and younger lips.

Lip products are featured in luxurious weighted, recycle-ready mono-material and refillable lipstick cases and lip gloss vials designed with molecular recycled technology.

NurtureVerse Lip collection also includes a sustainable and stylish pouch bag designed in natural and recycled hemp material.

Omni Lip Cushion: An easy-wear, eco-conscious lipstick enriched with restorative skin ingredients. It delivers a cushiony and smooth application with full-color coverage in a single stroke.

Lip Realm Moisturizing Lipstick : An eco-conscious lipstick with the comfort and feel of a hydrating balm. Its ultra-creamy lipstick texture melts on application, delivering buildable color while nourishing and protecting lips

Metamorph Lip Shimmer: A versatile, eye-catching lipstick transformer designed with gel color technology. Its lightweight and silky-smooth texture glide easily, delivering a layer of pure, dazzling shimmer in a single stroke. Apply it alone or as a lipstick transformer.

StarDust Topper Lip & Cheek : Weightless and transfer-free multi-use lip and cheek serum with a multi-dimensional glimmering finish. Use it alone or on top of a lipstick or blush to transform them into a luxurious sparkling color coat that stays put with zero fallout.

Multiverse Lip Care: A primer and care lip care souffle designed with a blend of nourishing lip ingredients to restore skin moisture barrier. It delivers ultra-hydration and protection while providing smoother and younger-looking lips.

MonoPump Airless

Sustainable & Functional

The MonoPump Airless collection features Svelte and Largo designs that are versatile, eco-smart, and functional. This sustainable, metal-free packaging is made entirely of 100% PP material parts. The airless pump system helps to preserve formula integrity.

The Svelte collection features a sleek look and feel packaging design in peach color. Available in 30 and 50mL.

The Largo collection features a modern and compact design in green color. Available in 30, 50, 70, 100, and 120mL.

About WWP Beauty

Together we Create Beauty with Purpose

WWP Beauty is committed to creating Beauty with Purpose by developing innovative sustainable, future-focused solutions for the global beauty industry through close collaboration, exceptional agility, and unparalleled scale.

Through a worldwide team of beauty experts that spans North America, EMEA, and APAC, we offer our customers global support at the local level.

Our company's full-service offering of mindful turnkey formulations, eco-smart packaging designs, and accessories paired with our in-house manufacturing, integrated network, and superior quality allows us to stand out as "The Partner for Beauty with Purpose."

To learn more, visit our website at www.wwpbeauty.com.

