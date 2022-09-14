New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Practice Management Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319493/?utm_source=GNW





The global dental practice management market is expected to grow from $1.45 billion in 2021 to $1.61 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.78%. The dental practice management market is expected to reach $2.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.19%.



The dental practice management market consists of the sales of dental practice management software and related services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to software solutions and tools used to operate dental, medical, and healthcare practices in an efficient and organized method.The purpose of the software is to help in improving communication between dentists, their staff, and patients by increasing the legibility of clinical notes and documents and reducing clinical mistakes in the process.



It is alos used to schedule appointments with patients, maintain clinical documentation, including patient charts and compile notes, billing patients and insurance companies, staff time scheduling and tracking, process insurance claims, and others.



The main deployment modes of dental practice management include web, cloud, and on-premise based.Web-based dental practice management refers to web-based dental software that provides clinical operation support, dental EHR, and administrative support to independent and DSO practices over the internet with a web browser.



Patient communication software, invoice/billing software, payment processing software, and insurance management are the applications of dental practice management. This software is used by dental clinics, hospitals, and others.



North America was the largest region in the dental practice management market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the dental practice management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Growing dental visits is significantly driving the growth of the dental practice management market.The increasing prevalence of oral diseases, shifting consumer awareness towards oral care, and growing availability of dental practitioners are contributing to rapid growth in dental visits across the globe.



The rapid growth in dental visits is expected to boost demand for dental practice management, as the majority of practitioners are focusing on adopting advanced web-based software and tools to streamline operations.For instance, according to a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research & Public Health, the number of dental appointments by existing patients increased by 84% between 2019 and 2020.



Therefore, increasing dental visits is expected to boost demand for dental practice management during the forecast period.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the dental practice management market.Major dental practice management companies are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet end-customer demands and strengthen their position.



These companies are implementing next-gen technologies such as cloud-based dental software, digital impressions, 3D printing, digital X-ray, and others to enhance the clinical experience and client satisfaction.For instance, In October 2020, a US-based medication company, Carestream Dental LLC, introduced the exocad smile creator in Carestream Dental CS Imaging and Scanflow Software, allowing dental practitioners to customize a patient’s smile.



This facial analysis helps users in designing the optimal smile for the patient’s unique anatomy.



In March 2019, Henry Schein, a US-based distributor of medical and dental supplies, acquired Lighthouse 360 from Web.com for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Lighthouse 360 advances Henry Schein’s aim of tightly integrating solutions into a single technological system to assist dental practices in running more efficiently. Lighthouse 360 is a US-based dental practice management software company.



The countries covered in the dental practice management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

