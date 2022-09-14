Dental Impression Systems Market is poised to surge at a steady CAGR of 8.55%, reaching US$ 2.66 Billion by 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Dental Impression Systems Market.

Dental Impression Systems Market is expected to grow till USD 2.66 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period.

The increased prevalence of dental problems and the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry are the key drivers of Dental Impression Systems market expansion. Additionally, increased use of digital dentistry and expanding dental tourism in developing nations are anticipated to fuel demand growth in the dental impression systems market during the course of the projected year.

The CEREC AC with Bluecam and CEREC 3D Service Pack Version 3.85, the Lava Chairside Oral Scanner COS and Lava Software Version 3.0, and the iTero and iTero software Version 4.0 are a few examples of intraoral scanners that are commercially available. The intraoral scanners i500, Trios 3, and CEREC Primescan showed good precision and were also used to obtain digital data to make individual trays and diagnostic dentures, which helps in reducing cracks when sending impression from clinics to laboratories, according to a report on the accuracy of intraoral scans for primary impressions of edentulous jaws published in February 2020. The aforementioned circumstances demonstrate that the market is well-positioned and has a favourable growth rate for the Dental Impression Systems Market anticipated period.

Recent Developments

In 2020, BEGO (Germany) partnered with Formlabs (US) to expand access to BEGO’s dental restorative materials, enabling Formlabs’ customers to improve workflows and patient experience.

In 2020, KaVo Kerr partnered with TeamSmile (US) to provide the dentists at TeamSmile with programs to use the digital dental equipment.

In 2018, Coltene Holding (Switzerland) acquired SciCan (Canada) and MICRO-MEGA (France) that will strengthen Coltene’s market reach and product range, creating synergy potential, and enhancing its offerings in its dental product portfolio



Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 2.66 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.55% from 2022 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017 - 2020 Forecast period 2022 - 2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Material type, application, end-user, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; Germany; France; U.K.; Italy; Spain; China; India; South Korea; Australia; Brazil; Mexico; Argentina; UAE; Saudi Arabia; South Africa Key companies profiled 3M; Hiossen Implant, Inc.; DENTSPLY Sirona; Keystone Dental; Kerr Dental; Pyrax Polymers; Thommen Medical; Southern Implant Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope. Pricing and purchase options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Dental Impression Systems Market Players

The key players in dental impression systems market are 3M (US), Henry Schein (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), and Envista (US). Other prominent players in this market include Parkell, Inc. (US), Kettenbach GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Zest Dental Solutions (US), Keystone Industries (US), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), Septodont Holding (US), GC Corporation (US), DETAX (Germany), Kerr Corporation (US), Ivoclar Vivadent (US), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), BEGO (Germany), Premier Dental Products Company (US), and DMG America (US).

Key Market Segments: Dental Impression Systems Market

Dental Impression Systems Market by Product, 2022-2029

Impression Material

Intraoral Scanners

Impression Trays

Bite Registration Material

Dental Impression Accessories

Dental Impression Systems Market by application, 2022-2029

Restorative and Prosthodontics Dentistry

Orthodontics

Others

Dental Impression Systems Market by End User, 2022-2029

Hospitals

Dental Laboratories

Forensic Laboratories

Academics and Research Institutes



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

The dental impression systems market is dominated by North America, thanks to the region's advanced healthcare system, expanding dental disease burden, and rapid technical development.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 64.9% of American people ages 18 and older saw the dentist in 2019. Companies are also concentrating on introducing new items in the area. For instance, Carestream Dental LLC unveiled CS ScanFlow v1.0.3 in January 2021, which streamlined the scanning process, safeguarded patient data, and simplified patient involvement. The sophisticated software used by the CS 3700 intraoral scanner and also accessible for the CS 3600 intraoral scanner is called CS ScanFlow.

Approximately 74.7% of Canadians visited a dentist in 2018, and nearly two-thirds (64.6%) of Canadians have dental insurance to cover their costs. This information comes from Canada Health Fact Sheets. The Canada Health Act does not cover general oral healthcare, although there are a number of government initiatives to address dental problems, such as British Columbia's dental insurance programme. These elements so significantly clear the way for the Dental Impression Systems market.

Key Drivers and Restraints to the Dental Impression Systems Market

A significant element driving the Dental Impression Systems market is the rising prevalence of dental issues. One of the key elements driving the Dental Impression Systems market is the growing elderly population. Teeth problems are caused by an unhealthy diet and improper lifestyle choices, particularly in youth, which is why the market for dental impression materials is expanding.

The huge increase in dental impression material sales is being attributed to a number of additional variables, including an increase in dental clinics and laboratories, rising dental care costs, and technical developments.

The Dental Impression Systems market is anticipated to increase as a result of the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry.

Growth Insights

In order to create a 3D digital model for CAD/CAM dentistry, dental impression systems are utilised to take intraoral scans of a patient's teeth and gingival tissue. Dental impressions are primarily used to reproduce a precise mould of the teeth for restoration, orthodontic devices, etc.

In order to treat patients, 53% of dentists worldwide employ intraoral scanners, according to the American Dental Association (ADA). An intraoral scanner costs between US$3000 and US$5000 on average annually.

With the aid of an intraoral scanner, approximately (5–10%) of dentists worldwide create a digital dental imprint each year. In the year 2020, there will be 201,117 dentists employed in dentistry in the US.

Additionally, according to the ADA, there are 10,658 orthodontists practising today in the United States, which translates to approximately 3.27 orthodontists in every 100,000 population.



