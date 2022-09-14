Emission Monitoring System Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Growth, Demand and Trends Analysis

Pune, India, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise in awareness about environmental deterioration to boost the growth of Global Emission Monitoring System Market during forecast period of 2022-2029, Fortune Business Insights states in recently published report titled, Emission Monitoring System Market Forecast to 2030. Pollution has become a major environmental issue today. Various government and private organizations across the world are taking initiatives to control pollution level and waste generated mainly from industries.

Very recently, Gujrat, a city in India, experimented the world’s first emissions trading project in Surat for fighting industrial air pollution. Such initiatives are propelling the demand for emission monitoring systems in the market. The increasing activities of various manufacturing industries and emission of harmful waste in solid, liquid, and gaseous forms is promoting the growth of the global emission monitoring system market, predicts Fortune Business Insights in their recent study.





IMPACT OF COVID-19:

We analysed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analysed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyse the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

As per the report, the market highlights some of the major market shareholders are significantly driving the market. These companies are mentioned below:

NUKEM Technologies

Opsis AB

Enviro’ & Industrial Solutions ME

Parker Hannifin

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.

Horiba Ltd.

ABB, Siemens

Intertek Group plc

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Protea Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Environment SA India Pvt. Ltd.

Sick AG





Highlights of the Report:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global emission monitoring system market with insights into competitive landscape and strategies adopted by the leading players.

It also focuses on current trends and opportunities along with major growth drivers and restraints that will influence the market growth trajectory.

Market Drivers:





The surge in awareness with regards to green energy sources worldwide is driving the power and energy industry. The rise in environmental pollution has propelled the demand for green energy derived from traditional energy sources, and this is playing an important role in creating awareness among people about the advantages of clean energy. The above-stated factors are major growth drivers boosting the global emission monitoring system market.

Government and private organizations are taking initiatives to spread awareness about environmental deterioration and future atrocities. This is promoting the growth of emission monitoring systems and thus, boosting the market globally.

On the other hand, environment institutes and governments are also imposing stringent regulations and heavy fines against erratic industrial units so that companies adopt emission monitoring systems and control the emission to match the basic emission standards set. This, is further augmenting the emission monitoring system market growth during forecast duration.





Regional Insights :

Launch of Initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ Scheme will Bode Well for Asia Pacific Market Growth

North America is forecast to emerge dominant in the global emission monitoring system market and is anticipated to continue doing the same in the coming years. This is attributable to the stringent emission control rules imposed on various industries.

The Environmental Protection Agency of the United States laid down various guidelines, rules, and regulation to keep check on excessive pollution. Both Canada and the U.S. are playing important roles in contributing to environmental pollution because of their technological revolution, massive gas and oil exploration activities, and extensive industrial development.

Therefore, by imposing hefty fines on emission violators, the governments are contributing to the emission monitoring system market growth in North America.

On the other side, the market in the Asia Pacific is presumed to contribute a significant share to the emission system monitoring market on account of the massive progress in countries such as Japan, China, and India. In addition, the ongoing initiative namely “Make in India” scheme by the government of India has helped to expand business. Governments in China are investing on private entities and pushing new projects because of the high emission monitoring market potential.

Key Industry Developments

In April 2019, Enviro & Industrial Solutions ME recently secured a contract from Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) to provide continuous emission monitoring system for six stacks in DEWA, Jebel Ali. This contract essential to achieve environmental standards, controlling and monitoring emission released from stacks.





In January 2019, A study contract has been awarded by Environmental Defence Fund to Ball Aerospace and Space Systems Loral to design and develop a privately funded satellite to trace the methane emission. The total value of the study contract is estimated to be $1.5 million that expected to launch a satellite in 2021.





In September 2018, NUKEM Technologies received a contract for the design and supply of the process equipment for the Khmelnytsky NPP in Ukraine. In this project, NUKEM will provide a significant contribution for safe and environmentally friendly disposal of the radioactive waste with an emission monitoring system and a super contractor facility.

SEGMENTATION:

By Type

Predictive Emission Monitoring System

Continuous Emission Monitoring System

By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

By End-User

Oil and Gas

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Iron and Steel

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Mining

Others

By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

