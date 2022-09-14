China Smart Agriculture and Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Market Report 2022: Smart Agriculture is Widely Used at the Micro Level, with the Top-level Design in the Planning and Design Stage

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Smart Agriculture and Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Market Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Research on smart agriculture and autonomous agricultural machinery: top-level design, agricultural digitization and automation present a potential market



Amid the pandemic, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has directly led to a reduction in global food production, which will exacerbate the global instability. Since 2022, the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) Food Price Index (FFPI) of has been soaring.



The No.1 central document, which is issued by China's central authorities in 2022, pointed out, `We must firmly hold the bottom lines of guaranteeing China's grain security and ensuring there will be no large-scale return to poverty.` It also called for greater efforts in the construction of digital villages, development of smart agriculture, as well as integrated application of information technology, agricultural machinery and agronomy.

The outline of the `14th Five-Year Plan` mentioned that it is necessary to accelerate the development of smart agriculture and promote the digital transformation of agricultural production, operation and management services. The government's work report in 2022 stipulated `the development of digital villages` for the first time, signaling an important way to realize the modernization of agriculture and rural areas.

Smart agriculture is widely used at the micro level, with the top-level design in the planning and design stage

When it comes to smart agriculture, agricultural planting is in the spotlight. The main technologies involved herein include intelligent water and fertilizer integration, agricultural IoT monitoring, satellite remote sensing/meteorology/UAV-based aerial surveys with remote sensing, plant protection UAVs, autonomous agricultural machinery, and plant chemical factories. However, smart agriculture is far more than just agricultural planting where application cases are ubiquitous.



Smart agriculture covers the entire industrial chain of agricultural production, distribution and marketing, mainly including four application scenarios: digital agriculture (data platform services), plant protection UAVs, precision agriculture, and autonomous agricultural machinery. It is widely used in agricultural planting and animal husbandry. Wherein, data platform services and plant protection UAVs account for 75% of the total.



In China, there are many smart agriculture projects, and UAVs and autonomous agricultural machinery have developed rapidly. Chinese products can compete with foreign counterparts. The development potential of UAVs and autonomous agricultural machinery is enormous. However, China is still planning smart agriculture with the ongoing top-level design:



The construction of big data platforms is relatively late: the Big Data Center of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China (MARA) was established in 2021. The top-level design of China's agricultural and rural big data system construction has entered the stage of practical operation; by contrast, foreign agricultural big data platforms have developed for more than ten years, for example, the United States started building agricultural informatization in the 1950s, and supported smart agriculture through the establishment of agricultural informatization systems and agricultural databases with the state as the entity.



The top-level design of digital villages is being planned: since 2021, domestic local governments and Internet companies have launched their own top-level design for digital villages, such as 2021 Pukou's suburban digital villages, Tencent's top-level design for digital villages, the overall architecture of Alibaba Cloud Big Data Center, Tencent's digital village system architecture, China Unicom's overall digital village architecture, and Huawei's overall business architecture for digital agriculture and rural areas. The top-level design has not yet been implemented. Mostly, the projects about autonomous planting, breeding and regional big data analysis platforms have been performed.



The UAV market is highly concentrated: 160,000 agricultural UAVs existed in China in 2021 with a year-on-year increase of 60%, and they served over 1.4 billion mu of land. DJI and XAG occupy more than 90% market share.



The pattern of autonomous agricultural machinery industry is unsettled: China's best-selling autonomous agricultural machinery systems in 2021 included those from Heilongjiang Huida Technology Development Co., Ltd., Shanghai CHCNAV Co., Ltd. and Hunan Xiangshu Big Data Technology Co., Ltd. which adopted the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System.

In 2021, the sales pattern of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System changed significantly, and the dark horse sprung up, as a result of the sharp drop in the price of automatic navigation equipment.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Overview of Smart Agriculture and Autonomous Agricultural Machinery

1.1 Overview of Smart Agriculture

1.2 Development of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery

1.3 Policies Related to Smart Agriculture

1.4 Policies Related to Autonomous Agricultural Machinery



Chapter 2 Status Quo of Smart Agriculture and Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Market

2.1 Status Quo of Global and Chinese Smart Agriculture

2.2 Status Quo of Smart Agriculture in China

2.3 Status Quo of Global and Chinese Autonomous Agricultural Machinery

2.4 China's Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Market Size

2.5 Competitive Landscape of China's Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Industry

2.6 China's Agricultural UAV Market Size and Competitive Landscape

2.7 Development Trends of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery



Chapter 3 Smart Agriculture System Solutions and Cases

3.1 Smart Agriculture System Solutions

3.2 Application Scenarios of Smart Agriculture

3.3 Agricultural Custody Service Solutions

3.4 Smart Agriculture Infrastructure

3.5 Huawei

3.6 Meituan

3.7 Tencent

3.8 JD.com

3.9 Baidu

3.10 Alibaba

3.11 Lenovo

3.12 Country Garden

3.13 Bayer



Chapter 4 Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Technology Solutions and Cases

4.1 Introduction to Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Technology Solutions

4.2 Perception Solutions of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery

4.3 Decision-making Solutions of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery

4.4 Action Solutions of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery

4.5 Infrastructure for Autonomous Agricultural Machinery

4.6 Unmanned Farm Projects in China

4.7 Application Scenarios of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Systems

4.8 Application Summary of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery



Chapter 5 Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Suppliers

5.1 Zoomlion Agriculture Machinery

5.2 Lovol

5.3 FJ DYNAMICS

5.4 YTO Group

5.5 XAG

5.6 DJI

5.7 CNH Industrial

5.8 John Deere

5.9 AGCO Group + Tianjin Ztron Beyond Intelligent Technology

5.10 Iseki

5.11 Kubota

5.12 Yanmar

5.13 Monarch



Chapter 6 Autonomous Agricultural Machinery System Providers

6.1 LIANSHI

6.2 UniStrong

6.3 CHCNAV

6.4 ComNav Technology

6.5 Huida Technology

6.6 Qianxun SI

6.7 Kalman

6.8 Topcon+Xingtu Navigation

6.9 Trimble

6.9 Autonomous Navigation and Driving Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e44yof