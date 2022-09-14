Dialysis Device and Concentrates Market is Forecast to Reach a Valuation of US$ 33,583.3 Million by the end of 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dialysis device and concentrates market are anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity by anticipating a CAGR of 4.9% with a valuation of about US$ 20,858.0 Million in 2022 surpassing an estimation of US$ 33,583.3 Million by 2032. According to the historical forecast from 2016 to 2021, the market was anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.4% for the global dialysis device and concentrates market.



Dialysis is an alternative treatment to compensate for poor or lost kidney function. The damage to kidney function can be due to acute kidney injury or chronic kidney disease. Some of the most common reasons for kidney diseases are urinary infections, diabetes, and genetic kidney diseases. Due to the growing prevalence of renal disorders, significant growth is seen in the dialysis device and concentrates market.

There are two different forms of dialysis treatment namely peritoneal dialysis (PD) and hemodialysis (HD). It is a commonly used dialysis technology that treats circulating blood in the dialysis machine. As the blood undergoes a dialyzer, it automatically gets cleaned and the waste products are diffused in dialysis concentrate.

Key Takeaways

Dialysis equipment and accessories are commonly used for artificial blood purification during the end stage of renal disease also in acute kidney injury. Dialysis can be done in both dialysis centers and in-home care settings. Dialysis treatment is best known for offering a solution to kidney impairment by artificially filtering blood. Over the past few years, patients with kidney failures have surged which has resulted in the growth of dialysis devices and concentrates in order to live a sustainable life.

Factors driving the growth of the global dialysis device and concentrate market is the surge in patients suffering from hypertension and diabetes. In addition to that, the growing number of end-stage renal disease patients is responsible for this growth in the market.

Due to technological advancements in the healthcare sector and several other factors such as the negligible preference of patients for kidney transplantation, increase in investment for the development of new products, and reimbursement from governments for the treatment of kidney diseases along with the prevalence of end-stage renal disease are expected to bolster the growth of dialysis device and concentrates market.

Owing to the increasing patient population, the global dialysis device and concentrates market is predicted to witness phenomenal growth. The patient population of home hemodialysis (HHD), peritoneal dialysis, and traditional in-center hemodialysis are anticipated to drive growth in the market over the assessment years.

Competitive Landscape

Due to the presence of excessive participants, the market is highly competitive. The global players are focusing on research and development of new trends in dialysis devices. Leading players are focusing on continuous collaborations and highly investing in research, in order to provide more convenient solutions to the healthcare industry verticals

More Insights into the Dialysis Device and Concentrates Market

According to the FMI analysis, North America is predicted to dominate the global dialysis device and concentrates market by accounting for about 38.6% of the total market share. The surging incidents of diabetes, blood pressure, obesity, and other lifestyle-related disorders in the U.S. are expected to surge the prevalence of kidney diseases.

The surging geriatric population in the country is yet another factor responsible for driving the prevalence of dialysis devices and concentrates. Owing to the rising prevalence of CKD, several governmental and non-governmental authorities are educating and supporting the population dealing with kidney diseases.

Europe is yet another region to exhibit lucrative growth opportunities by capturing a share of 33.5% in the dialysis devices and concentrates market. Rising government expenditure in the healthcare sector is anticipated to boost sales in the market.

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to exhibit a significant growth rate in the dialysis devices and concentrates market over the forecast period, attributing to the surging health awareness, governments are actively launching initiatives to spread awareness about kidney-related issues.

Key Segments Profiled in the Dialysis Device and Concentrates Industry Survey

By Product Type:

Hemodialysis Machine

A.V. Fistula Needle

A.V. Access Graft

Dialysis Catheter

Dialysis Concentrates

Dialyzer

Dialyzer Reprocessing Machine

Hemodialysis Bloodline and Tubing Set

Declotting Device

Water Treatment System

introducer Sheath and Guidewire





By end-user:

In-center Dialysis

Hospitals

Independent Dialysis Centres

Home Dialysis

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa





