With 7.4% CAGR, Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size worth USD 6.63 Billion in 2027

Pune, India, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market size is predicted to reach USD 6.63 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of diabetes and incidences of chronic nail fungus infection will lead to heavy demand for dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment, which, in turn, will foster the growth of the market, it is mentioned in a report, titled “Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Tablets and Nail Paints), By Route of Administration (Oral and Topical), By Type (Prescribed and Over-the-Counter (OTC)), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Channels), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 3.74 billion in 2019.

Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Report Scope & Segmentation :

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 4.1% 2027 Value Projection USD 6.63 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2021 USD 3.74 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 136





The report on the Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Reveals:

Future insights into the industry

An all-encompassing study of market size;

In-detail data on all the segments

Evidential information about competitors and prominent players

Market Driver:

Emergence of Topical Treatment Solutions to Augment Growth

The growing cases of liver damage in patients will lead to a high demand for the market in the near future. According to a survey conducted on dermatologists and podiatrists in the U.S. by Moberg Pharma AB in 2017, 7 out of 10 doctors avoid prescribing oral terbinafine owing to the risk of liver damage. The innovation and development of topical treatment solutions and oral anti-fungal drugs associated with liver damage will subsequently enable speedy expansion of the market. The rising need for improved topical solutions will impel dermatologists and podiatrists to present new theories for drug enhancement, which, in turn, will augur well for the market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of nail lacquers will consequently create new opportunities for the market during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing spending on R&D activities by major players will have a tremendous impact on the market in the foreseeable future.





Regional Analysis:

Increasing Prevalence of Onychomycosis to Aid Expansion in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 1.65 billion in 2019. The growth in the region is attributed to rising cases of onychomycosis in the region. The growing R&D activities will further foster the growth of the market in the region. The increasing demand for Jublia will accelerate the growth of the market in the region. Europe is predicted to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the favorable health reimbursement policies in European countries such as Italy, Spain, and the U.K. The superior distribution of OTC drugs retail pharmacies such as Walgreens, and others will enable speedy expansion of the market in Europe. According to an article published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, the prevalence of onychomycosis in Europe is 4.3%.

Asia Pacific is expected to rise tremendously in the forthcoming years due to the new product launches. The increasing prevalence of diabetes will spur opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future. The rising geriatric population will further improve the growth prospects of the market. In addition, the rising patient awareness and developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies will boost the market.

Key Development:

December 2019: Moberg Pharma, a Swedish pharmaceutical company announced that M0B-015, topical terbinafine under phase 3 clinical study has met the primary and secondary endpoint for the treatment of onychomycosis.





The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market:

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Galderma

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cipla Inc.

Kaken pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players





Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Major Diseases – For Key Countries Pipeline Analysis New Product Launches Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Key Trends

Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Tablets Nail Paints Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Topical Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Prescribed Over-the-Counter (OTC) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospitals & Clinics Retail Pharmacies Online Channels Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Tablets Nail Paints Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Topical Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Prescribed Over-the-Counter (OTC) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospitals & Clinics Retail Pharmacies Online Channels Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada



Frequently Ask Question :

How Much Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Worth ?

The global dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market size is predicted to reach USD 6.63 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

What is Regional Condition of Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market ?

The market size in North America stood at USD 1.65 billion in 2019. The growth in the region is attributed to rising cases of onychomycosis in the region.





