Competitive Social Ventures Announces Third Pickle and Social Location

Atlanta, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Competitive Social Ventures (“CSV”) is proud to announce the expansion of the Pickle and Social brand to the Western United States. The company’s newest Pickle and Social venue will be located in Scottsdale, Arizona inside The Sydney , a 22-acre mixed-use development consisting of retail shops, Class A office space, and hotels surrounded by the city’s premier entertainment destinations.

Pickle and Social Scottsdale will feature four outdoor and eight indoor premier pickleball courts as well as a 7,500 square-foot full-service restaurant and bar with chef-inspired meals and curated beverages. There will also be dedicated private event spaces and a rooftop bar. An exciting signature offering for the new Pickle and Social brand will be a 2,500 square-foot Fairway Fieldhouse where guests will enjoy access to four Full Swing ™ simulators, a private bar and an outdoor putting green. The Field House will also feature a 3,000 square-foot green space with an ACL Cornhole Yard, yard games and a 30-foot outdoor live music stage.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand Pickle and Social to one of the most dynamic markets in America,” said Neal Freeman, Founder and CEO of CSV. “The location and its surrounding businesses are a homerun for us. This venue will have a lot to offer whether you play pickleball or not. With indoor courts, indoor simulators, a full-service restaurant and bar, guests can play year-round.”

“Palmer Development is so excited for the addition of Pickle and Social to The Sydney,” states Dan Lupien, Managing Principal and Founder for Palmer Development. “We had the opportunity to partner with multiple pickleball facilities, but we chose Pickle and Social because they hit it out of the park in every measure. They are truly a class above the rest. Pickle and Social will be joining dozens of other restaurants and entertainment venues such as The Rustic and Goodsurf at The Sydney.”

The Sydney offers remarkable visibility and direct access along the Loop 101 Freeway, drawing in many other well-known companies such as iFly, TopGolf, Salt Lick Fields, Talking Stick Resort, Great Wolf Lodge and the Mayo Clinic. The area population from The Sydney in a 10-minute radius reaches 120,000+ individuals; within a 30-minute radius, this population grows to over two million.

“We have mapped out many locations across the United States for growth of our CSV brands with Pickle and Social being the fastest growth vehicle and Scottsdale was always one of our top desired locations,” stated Joe Reardon, General Partner. “This is an exciting time for Competitive Social Ventures (“CSV”) as we continue to grow our footprint in key cities across the US.”

CSV currently has two other Pickle and Social locations in development in Georgia: The new Pickle and Social Gwinnett in Buford, Georgia is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023. It is being developed on four and a half acres at the Northeast corner of Interstate 85 and Highway 20 within The Exchange @ Gwinnett. Pickle and Social Gwinnett will sport a total of 16 pickleball courts – eight outdoor courts, two pavilion-covered courts and six weather-controlled indoor courts. Pickle and Social Alpharetta is being built on three and a half acres in downtown Alpharetta, Georgia will include six premier outdoor and indoor pickleball courts. This location is expected to open in late 2023.

All Pickle and Social locations will include live entertainment – along with world-class state of the art indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, an ACL Cornhole Yard and a full-service restaurant & bar.

To learn about investment opportunities with CSV or discuss a strategic partnership opportunity, visit www.cosoventures.com or email Joe Reardon at Joe.Reardon@CoSoVentures.com .

About Pickle and Social

Pickle and Social will be a unique combination of indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, table tennis, and an outdoor gathering space known as The ACL Yard, with a stage for live music. Pickle and Social is a full-service restaurant and bar, with a chef-inspired menu that offers fresh American classics made from high-quality ingredients with healthy, decadent, gluten-friendly, and allergen-conscious options. Pickle and Social will be the perfect place to gather before or after some friendly competition, league play, lessons & clinics, tournaments, private events, and parties will be some of the main highlights of Pickle and Social. To learn more about Pickle and Social, click here .

About Competitive Social Ventures

Competitive Social Ventures, LLC (“CSV”) is an Alpharetta, Georgia-based real estate holding company created in 2020 for competitive socializing entertainment concepts. Fairway Social opened in Q2 2021, and Roaring Social opened in Q3 2021. Fairway Social Trilith is expected to open Q4 2022/Q1 2023. There are three Pickle and Social locations are currently being developed.

CSV’s venues are unique, innovative, high-quality, full-service entertainment destinations with strong experiential differentiation from competitors. Learn more about CSV here .

