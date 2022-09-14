Helium Evolution Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (“HEVI” or the “Company”), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kristi Kunec to the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective September 12, 2022.



Ms. Kunec brings over 15 years of financial experience to HEVI, with a proven track record that includes leading the corporate finance, organizational planning and financial reporting functions for growing resource companies. Over the last 13 months, she has served as part-time Controller for Kanata Clean Power & Climate Technologies Corp., and prior thereto was Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX:PNE). Ms. Kunec directly contributed to the growth of the company from approximately 100 boe/d to 24,000 boe/d, which included closing four equity offerings that raised more than $170 million, and the completion of two corporate and seven asset acquisitions. Prior to Pine Cliff, Ms. Kunec was Controller for North American Oil Trust, Corporate Controller for Orion Oil & Gas Corporation, and Manager of Financial Reporting for TransGlobe Energy Corporation. After earning a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan, she began her career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP in 2003, earning her CPA, CA designation in May of 2006.

“As a relatively new entrant to the capital markets following our TSXV listing in March, I am very pleased to welcome Kristi to the HEVI management team and to work alongside a financial executive of her calibre,” said Greg Robb, President & CEO of HEVI. “We look forward to leveraging Kristi’s extensive expertise in financial reporting, strategic planning and corporate finance as we continue to develop and prove up our sizeable land base, and advance our goal of achieving commercial production of helium in the next 12 to 24 months.”

Option Grant

In concert with the above appointment, HEVI has granted 400,000 stock options (the "Options") under the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan") to Ms. Kunec (the "Option Recipient").

Each Option represents the right to receive one common share of the Company upon vesting, exercisable at a price of $0.30. The Options will vest as to 20% on each of the 6th, 12th, 18th, 24th and 30th month anniversaries of the date of grant. The Options will expire on September 12th, 2027.

These grants represent compensation for service to HEVI as an officer of the Company and serve as an incentive mechanism to foster the interest of such persons in the ongoing success of the Company.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market, offering a compelling opportunity for investors.

