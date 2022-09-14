Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall, Trish Stratus, and Lindsay Ell Return for Another Exciting Season of Citytv’s Hit Series Canada’s Got Talent

– Filming begins this October in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Visit Citytv.com for details on how to be part of the live studio audience –

– Media are also invited to attend the live tapings. See below for accreditation contact details –

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s Got Talent, Citytv’s most-viewed original series in over a decade, gears up for an all-new season, airing and streaming exclusively on Citytv, Citytv.com, and Citytv+ next Spring. Ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated finale of America’s Got Talent on Citytv, the network announces the return of #CGT’s star-studded judges’ panel – Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall, and Trish Stratus – alongside host Lindsay Ell, which begins production next month in Niagara Falls.

L-R: Kardinal Offishall, Trish Stratus, Lilly Singh, Howie Mandel, Lindsay Ell

Canada’s Got Talent Season 2, produced in partnership with Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, and McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., will film at the brand new OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino. This season will broadcast nine episodes, featuring six audition shows, two semifinals, and a spectacular live two-hour finale. Starting now, the public can sign up to be part of the live studio audience free of charge by visiting Citytv.com.

As one of America’s Got Talent’s star judges with 13 seasons under his belt, Howie Mandel returns to the Canadian judging panel with his infectious energy, warmth, humour, and a keen eye for astonishing talent.

"I couldn't be more excited. But that being said, I'd love you to read the above paragraph one more time because I love what they said about me," said Mandel.

Lilly Singh brings hype, creativity and heart back to the judges’ panel with wisdom and advice for Canada’s bright new talents inspired by her own journey to self-made success in the entertainment industry.

“I absolutely loved having a front row seat to watch the brilliant performers throughout season one of Canada’s Got Talent. So excited to be back for more with my fellow judges and can’t wait to see what Canada has to bring for season two!” said Singh.

With his larger-than-life personality and exceptional ability to seek out Canada’s new wave of superstars, Kardinal Offishall is sure to bring a whole lot more of “YESSIR!” to the judges’ panel in Season 2.

“New outlook, (slightly) new hair, new outfit, new executive position, and possibly a new catch phrase! I’ve been waiting all year to get back in that chair with my CGT family and see the new crop of incredible (and not so incredible) talent. Let’s goooooo!” said Offishall.

Rounding out the jury is wrestling legend and hall-of-famer Trish Stratus. After being named WWE's #1 Greatest Female Superstar and performing around the world in front of millions of fans, she knows what it takes to be a top entertainer. Trish returns with the hope of dropping that elbow on the Golden Buzzer after being left STRATUSFIED.

“I’m looking forward jumping back into the judges chair and taking in the awe-inspiring moments of our second season! To know I may have a small part in changing the trajectory of someone’s life is such a special honour. And what I’m most excited about – is dropping that elbow on the golden buzzer again!” said Stratus.

Lindsay Ell, a GOLD-certified, three-time CCMA winner and Juno Award nominee, returns as host for Season 2. After selecting Season 1 Champion Jeanick Fournier as her Golden Buzzer, Ell released her fastest chart-climbing single to date, “Right On Time.”

“It has been a long time coming since Canada has had a household-name talent show. I feel like shows like this are so important to shine a light on all the incredible talent we have in our country. Canada has always been so great at representing so many different cultures, minorities, women, LGBTQIA+ within our beautiful borders, and I feel it’s so crucial to be able to make household names within our country, so acts don’t feel they need to go elsewhere for a spotlight," explained Ell. "After such a successful first season of Canada’s Got Talent, (where my Golden Buzzer won the whole dang thing!), I couldn’t be happier to be hosting such an incredible show again. It will be an honour to take the stage with Howie, Lilly, Trish and Kardi. I cannot wait to see what Canada has for us this season – I am so ready!”

Fournier won $150,000, courtesy of CIBC, to help realize her ambitions, and the opportunity to perform in the “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE” stage show at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Created by Simon Cowell, the Got Talent franchise is the most successful reality TV format ever, airing in 194 territories worldwide and holding the Guinness World Records title for the highest number of adaptations, having been commissioned in over 72 territories. Canada’s Got Talent is produced by Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media.

