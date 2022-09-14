Insights on the Hair Removal Wax Global Market to 2028 - Featuring American International, Reckitt Benckiser and Marzena Bodycare Australasia Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hair Removal Wax Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Gender (Female and Male), By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hair Removal Wax Market size is expected to reach $4.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



Waxing is a method of removing unwanted hair from the roots, using hair removal wax. When applied to the skin, wax is a sticky substance that sticks to body hair. The hair from the follicle is removed by pulling on its covering. Wax for hair removal is a semi-permanent way to get rid of unwanted hair. For two to eight weeks after waxing, hair does not grow in that area. Nevertheless, in some people, hair regrowth begins within a week. Almost any place can be treated with hair removal wax, including the brow, arm, face, abdomen, intimate area, and feet. The skin has a thin layer of wax applied to it. After that, a paper or fabric strip is pushed onto the wax layer. The strip of paper or fabric is then torn off in the direction of hair growth. Hair and wax are both removed in this way.



The three main market trends and drivers for hair removal wax are an improving economy, rapid ageing of the population, and rising disposable income. The hair removal wax market is anticipated to rise as the hair removal wax business gradually matures in developed economies. The market for hair removal wax has grown as a result of consumers' increased purchasing power, especially among women, who are now able to afford some luxuries like visiting a salon for wax hair removal. Additionally, the increase in the proportion of working women has promoted market growth.



One of the most widely used waxing techniques now on the market is warm waxing. A paper strip is used to help remove the hair after the warm wax has been applied to the body. Sometimes people confuse warm wax with hot wax, which is applied to the body before cooling and setting on the skin. Depending on their skin type, many people prefer the wax since it removes hair directly from the skin. The most popular technique is waxing because it produces a long-lasting result & an incredibly smooth finish. Over the forecast period, the market for hair removal wax is estimated to grow as a result of various waxing techniques and their lasting benefits.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Almost all industries have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, either favorably or unfavorably. Sales of necessities like food, medicine, & healthcare equipment have surged. The supply & demand of lifestyle goods has been impeded. Daily necessities as well as cleanliness and health items have seen growth as a result of the COVID-19 virus spreading over the world. Since wax for hair removal is now a part of hygiene goods, the market for those items has seen a considerable uptick in growth. However, the lockdown situation has hampered wax product production as well as the supply chain, leading to a shortage of goods in the market.



Market Growth Factors

Changing Lifestyles is expected to Surge The Product Demand

The demand for hair removal waxing products is mostly driven by the need to preserve a well-groomed physical appearance. Consumers' purchasing power is increasing as a result of changing lifestyles, rising standards of living, and increasing spendable income. This has an impact on customer expenditure on hair removal services at salons or spas. Many professional spas & salons purchase hair removal products. In the near future, this is predicted to have a continuous impact on the market for hair removal wax.



Growing Demand For Ready-To-Use Wax Strips

Ready-to-use waxing strips are a hair removal method that already has wax on them, saving the inconvenience of having to heat and apply wax while removing hair. In the long term, pre-made wax strips are more effective. For the majority of body parts, including the bikini area, face, underarms, & legs, pre-made wax strips are preferred because they are available in a range of sizes and forms. These cold wax strips may rapidly & easily remove hair from large areas when used at home.



Market Restraining Factors

Access To Alternative Products

Due to rising customer choice, non-invasive and non-surgical methods of hair removal are becoming more and more popular. Alternatives to waxing include shaving, lotions, and laser-based hair removal techniques because they are less painful and also don't cause skin irritation or abrasions. In order to remove unwanted hair, both men and women utilize shaving techniques such as razors and hair removal creams because they are less expensive and simpler to use. This is considered to be a significant factor that can restrain the growth of the hair removal wax market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Hair Removal Wax Market by Gender

3.1 Global Female Market by Region

3.2 Global Male Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Hair Removal Wax Market by Type

4.1 Global Soft Wax Market by Region

4.2 Global Hard Wax Market by Region

4.3 Global Premade Wax Strips Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Hair Removal Wax Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 Global Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Market by Region

5.2 Global Specialty Stores Market by Region

5.3 Global Pharmacies Market by Region

5.4 Global Online Sales Channel Market by Region

5.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Hair Removal Wax Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Church and Dwight Co., Inc. (Nair)

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expense

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.5.1 Geographical Expansions:

7.2 American International Group, Inc. (AIG)

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.5 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (Veet)

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.4 Coty, Inc. (JAB Cosmetics B.V.) (Sally Hansen Inc.)

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Regional Analysis

7.5 SI&D (Aust) Pty Ltd (Sue Ismiel & Daughters)

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.5.2.1 Geographical Expansions:

7.6 The Darent Wax Company Ltd.

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.7 Starpil Wax Co. (Maystar Group)

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.8 Rica Group

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.9 Marzena Bodycare Australasia

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.10. Filo Bianco S.r.l. (Italwax)

7.10.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6i6l4c