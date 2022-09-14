ALD Equipment Market by Film Type, Deposition Method, Application, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ALD Equipment Market by Film Type (Oxide, Metal, Sulfide, Nitride), Deposition Method, Application (Semiconductor), Application (Non-semiconductor) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ALD equipment market is projected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2027 from USD 4.1 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Constantly developing semiconductor industry and proliferation of 3D NAND SSDs are the key factors boosting the ALD equipment market growth. However, challenges such as high costs and capital expenditure, the requirement of skilled workforce and process complexity might impede the market growth.

The market for oxide films to account for the largest share during the forecast period

Oxide films are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. A major factor driving the market growth for oxide films is the increasing demand for high permittivity (high-k) gate oxides. Deposition of high permittivity (high-k) oxides such as Al2O3, ZrO2, and HfO2 is a major semiconductor application of ALD. Deposition of high-k oxides eliminates the problem of high tunneling current, which arises while using SiO2 dielectrics in devices such as MOSFETs. There has been a tremendous increase in demand for oxide films as they facilitate the development of thicker gate dielectrics with reduced tunneling current.

Plasma-enhanced ALD to account for the largest share of the ALD equipment market during the forecast period

The growing demand for logic and memory devices for various applications is expected to create opportunities for the adoption of ALD. Plasma-enhanced ALD is highly suited for thin film encapsulation of OLED displays and wafer processing for manufacturing logic and memory devices. In recent years, there has been a significant rise in demand for plasma-enhanced ALD due to the advantages it offers, such as facilitating the deposition of thin films at low temperatures and a higher growth rate compared to conventional deposition methods such as thermal ALD.

North America to account for the second largest share of ALD equipment market during forecast period

North America held the second largest share of the ALD equipment market in 2021 and is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Many established semiconductor companies in this region are expected to provide growth opportunities for market players offering ALD equipment.

The US is not only home to many semiconductor and consumer electronics companies but also consists of major fabrication plants and research and development facilities that enable the adoption of ALD for various applications. Furthermore, the growing support from governments is also expected to drive market growth in this region. For instance, in February 2022, the Canadian government announced an investment of ~USD 240 million to strengthen Canada's position as a leader in the photonics industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Market Players

4.2 ALD Equipment Market, by Deposition Method

4.3 ALD Equipment Market, by Film Type

4.4 ALD Equipment Market, by Application (Semiconductor)

4.5 ALD Equipment Market, by Application (Non-Semiconductor)

4.6 ALD Equipment Market in North America, by Application and Country, 2021

5. Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Constantly Developing Semiconductor Industry

5.2.1.2 Proliferation of 3D Nand Ssds

5.2.1.3 Advantages Offered by ALD

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs and Capital Expenditure

5.2.2.2 Requirement for Skilled Workforce

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of More-Than-Moore Devices

5.2.3.2 Growing Use of ALD for Medical Devices

5.2.3.3 Rising Demand for Photovoltaics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technical Difficulties and Process Complexity

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 ALD Equipment Market: Ecosystem

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.5.1 Liquid Atomic Layer Deposition (Lald)

5.5.2 Advancements in ALD

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.9.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.9.2 Buying Criteria

5.10 Case Studies

5.10.1 Development of Two-Position, Three-Way Pilot Valve Suitable for ALD

5.10.2 Developing 300 Mm ALD Technology

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6. ALD Equipment Market, by Deposition Method

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Plasma-Enhanced ALD (Peald)

6.2.1 Facilitates Sequential Deposition at Lower Temperatures

6.3 Thermal ALD

6.3.1 Allows Accurate Thickness Control at High Temperatures

6.4 Spatial ALD

6.4.1 Energy, Packaging, and Textile Industries to Provide Growth Opportunities

6.5 Roll-To-Roll ALD

6.5.1 Lower Cost to Increase Demand for Roll-To-Roll ALD

6.6 Powder ALD

6.6.1 Need to Improve Product Lifetime to Drive Market Growth

6.7 Others

7. ALD Equipment Market, by Film Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Oxide Films

7.2.1 Growing Number of Applications Facilitate ALD of Oxide Films

7.3 Metal Films

7.3.1 Rising Demand for 3D Nand Ssds to Drive Market Growth

7.4 Sulfide Films

7.4.1 Increased Adoption in Batteries to Boost Use of Sulfide Films

7.5 Nitride Films

7.5.1 Mainly Used as Metal Barriers for Copper Interconnects

7.6 Fluoride Films

7.6.1 Low Refractive Index and Superior Transmission Properties at Uv Wavelengths Make ALD of Fluorides

8. ALD Equipment Market, by Application (Non-Semiconductor)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Energy

8.2.1 ALD Develops Highly Conformal Films with Precise Thickness Control

8.3 Medical

8.3.1 Rising Number of Medical Applications Facilitates Use of ALD

8.4 Conventional Optics

8.4.1 Ability to Deposit on Complex Substrates Propels Market Growth

8.5 Coating

8.5.1 ALD Used for Coating Applications on Thermally Fragile Polymer Substrates

9. ALD Equipment Market, by Application (Semiconductor)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 More-Than-Moore

9.2.1 Increased Adoption of More-Than-Moore Devices for Ai and 5G Technologies

9.2.2 Mems and Sensors

9.2.2.1 Growing Adoption in Automotive and Consumer Electronics Applications

9.2.3 Rf Devices

9.2.3.1 Proliferation of Rf Devices to Create Opportunities for Adoption of ALD

9.2.4 Advanced Packaging

9.2.4.1 Growing Need to Protect Packaged or Unpackaged Devices from Electrical Contacts

9.2.5 Power Devices

9.2.5.1 Increased Adoption of Gan Power Devices in Peald

9.2.6 Photonics (Led & Vcsel)

9.2.6.1 Growing Demand for Leds and Vcsels in Various Applications

9.2.7 Cmos Image Sensors

9.2.7.1 Demand for Cmos Image Sensors for Consumer Electronics Applications

9.3 Research & Development Facilities

9.3.1 Emerging Applications to Create Opportunities for ALD Adoption at Research & Development Facilities

9.4 More Moore

9.4.1 Proliferation of Logic and Memory Devices to Enhance Adoption of More Moore

10. ALD Equipment Market, by Region

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.2.1 Organic/Inorganic Strategies

11.2.2 Product Portfolio

11.2.3 Geographic Presence

11.2.4 Manufacturing Footprint

11.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021

11.4 Historical Revenue Analysis, 2017-2021

11.5 Key Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive Players

11.5.4 Participants

11.6 Company Footprint

11.7 Competitive Scenarios and Trends

11.7.1 Product Launches and Developments

11.7.2 Deals

11.7.3 Others

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 Asm International N.V.

12.2.2 Tokyo Electron Limited

12.2.3 Applied Materials, Inc.

12.2.4 Lam Research Corporation

12.2.5 Veeco Instruments Inc.

12.2.6 Kurt J. Lesker Company

12.2.7 Optorun Co. Ltd.

12.2.8 Cvd Equipment Corporation

12.2.9 Eugene Technology Co. Ltd.

12.2.10 Beneq

12.3 Other Players

12.3.1 Encapsulix

12.3.2 Forge Nano Inc.

12.3.3 Wonik Ips

12.3.4 Sentech Instruments GmbH

12.3.5 Tempress

12.3.6 Lotus Applied Technology

12.3.7 Ncd Co. Ltd.

12.3.8 Jiangsu Leadmicro Guide Nano Equipment Technology Co. Ltd.

12.3.9 Nano-Master, Inc.

12.3.10 Naura Technology Group Co. Ltd.

12.3.11 Oxford Instruments plc

12.3.12 Samco Inc.

12.3.13 Cn1 Co. Ltd.

12.3.14 Showa Shinku Co. Ltd.

12.3.15 Anric Technologies

13. Appendix

