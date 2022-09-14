Insights on the Personal Care Shower and Bath Global Market to 2028 - Players Include Unilever, Amway and Lion Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Care Shower and Bath Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Shower Gels & Liquid Soap, Body Scrubs, Solid Soap), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global personal care shower and bath market size is expected to reach USD 123.5 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028.

The market growth can be credited to the rising demand for herbal shower and bath products in China and India. Moreover, the expanding opportunity for long-lasting scent products is anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. The increasing demand for glossy repair shampoo products to aid dandruff issues is the major factor driving the market. Moreover, the growing focus in Europe on germ protection and moisturizing is projected to boost market growth. The increasing demand to procure head and body wash products with minimal cost is expected to offer growth opportunities for the market.



There are several aromas and floral scents that are used while preparing the shower and bathing products and the application of toxic ingredients has increased, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Additionally, the cost of premium bathing and shower products is high due to the presence of various fragrances and scents, which is limiting the market growth in developing nations.

The body scrubs segment will register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2028. This can be credited to the moisturizing benefits of the scrub. Organic body scrub removes the dead skin cells to maintain smoother skin. The efficient skin rejuvenation property of body scrubs will further enhance the sales of the segment over the forecast period.



The key players in the market are launching a variety of deep cleansing scrubs to meet the rising concerns over skincare. The industry participants are focusing to procure foaming hair and body wash with moisturizers. Several companies are focusing to procure non-irritating formulations in the global market.

The key players are approaching low-foam formulation material that rinses easily, which, in turn, will drive the industry over the forecast period. The offline segment held the largest revenue share of over 75.0% in 2021. The growing demand for personal care shower and bath products in developed countries will build the interconnecting network of grocery stores. The growing drift of the consumers towards the local shops is expected to boost the market growth. The rising demand for herbal personal care products in the U.S. and Canada will build an interconnecting network of domestic stores.



The Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2021 due to the increasing demand for tearless shampoo and body wash in China and India. The growing trend in China to adopt the glossy repair conditioner will boost the market growth. The market in China is driven by the growing demand for anti-dandruff shampoos.

Moreover, the growing consumption of sustainable shower and bath care products in India is anticipated to boost the market growth. The Middle East and Africa is projected to register the second-fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. The marker in this region is growing due to the increasing penetration of smartphones and the growing preference of customers to remain updated and maintain health and hygiene in this region. Moreover, the key players operating in the market are increasing their investment in the e-commerce channels to expand their businesses, which is driving the market.



Personal Care Shower And Bath Market Report Highlights

Europe is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 6.9% from 2022 to 2028 owing to the rising demand for Shea body scrub. The rising trend of olive body scrub in Italy is further projected to fuel the growth over the forecast period

The shower gels and liquid soap type segment held the largest share of over 40.0% in 2021. Shower gels and liquid soap are acting as a substitute for solid soap to provide a shield against the bacteria and viruses

The offline distribution channel segment held the largest share of over 75.0% in 2021. Lower cost and ease of access to product handling are the prime aspects of offline stores boosting

