Aehr Test Systems CEO to Present at the EU Power Semiconductor Executive Summit in Munich, Germany on September 19, 2022

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor production test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced that President and CEO Gayn Erickson will be a speaker at the EU Power Semiconductor Executive Summit (EU PSES) taking place September 19-20, 2022 at the Hilton Munich Park in Munich, Germany. Mr. Erickson will be giving a presentation on September 19th at 4:30pm local Munich time.



The presentation is titled, “Evaluating Stabilization of Silicon Carbide MOSFET Gate Threshold Voltage at Wafer Level,” and will discuss how the transition from discrete Silicon Carbide (SiC) components to multiple SiC die modules or integrated power modules has driven the requirement for known good die (KGD), where the gate threshold voltage stability is critical to the module reliability driven by the prerequisite to have matching and stable gate voltage threshold die-to-die. This presentation will provide examples of gate threshold instabilities and failures along with the technologies and capabilities available that enable gate threshold stability and reliability at wafer level.

At the conclusion of the presentation, a copy will be made available on the investor relations page of Aehr’s website at www.aehr.com . There is no webcast.

The EU Power Semiconductor Executive Summit brings together power semiconductor professionals from around the globe, providing opportunities to learn from and engage with industry leaders. The agenda will feature two days full of events, including keynotes, business meetings, networking roundtables and a gala dinner. Power electronics is a technology driver for the future. Industries and countries around the world are pushing to increase energy efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions. The world is moving towards carbon neutrality, and power semiconductors will play a crucial role in this realization. The increased demand for electric vehicles, consumer electronics, 5G & IoT, and automation of industrial equipment is fueling power semiconductor efficiency, performance, size, cost, and sustainability. You may register to the event here.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTS™ and FOX-P™ families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak™ Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com .

Contacts:

