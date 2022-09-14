XBT Provider announces plans for Ether Tracker One and Ether Tracker Euro following Ethereum’s Merge

September 14, 2022 | STOCKHOLM, Sweden - XBT Provider AB (Publ) ( the "Issuer") has today announced details of the potential effects of Ethereum’s upcoming merge on two of its ether-based securities.





Ether Tracker One

Nasdaq Ticker: ETHEREUM XBT

Bloomberg Ticker: COINETH:SS

Ether Tracker Euro

Nasdaq Ticker: ETHEREUM XBTE

Bloomberg Ticker: COINETHE:SS

The Issuer has been closely following the developments in the Ethereum protocol, with respect to both the proposed move (the “Merge”) to a Proof of Stake consensus network (the “ETHPoS”) as well as the proposed fork (the “Fork”) of the existing Proof of Work consensus network (the “ETHPoW”). As a result of the Fork, the Issuer understands that a new Digital Currency (“ETHW”) will be created and distributed pro rata to all holders of the existing Ether Digital Currency (ETH).





Although the Issuer, in accordance with the Prospectus, has no legal obligation to distribute forked coins to certificate holders, it nevertheless seeks to return the value creation to Certificate Holders where possible. Accordingly, the Issuer has developed the following (long-standing) policy on forks:





Forks eligible for the plan will be selected according to the available information of each separate fork, at the Issuer's discretion, with a focus on the viability and value of the new token. The forks will be distributed to certificate holders bi-annually. Critically, the Issuer will provide a corporate action date, in which certificate holders in possession of the certificates (as at the corporate action date) will be eligible to receive a cash distribution accumulated by forks during the preceding half-year period. Only owners of certificate by Euroclear definition will be paid and they will distribute to their underlying clients, sometimes multiple levels. Once owners are paid, the responsibility is no longer within the firm for good execution. The Issuer will announce a corporate action date three (3) weeks in advance of each bi-annual fork distribution. The corporate action date is designed to allow the Issuer to capture a snapshot of the registered certificate holders at the point of the corporate action. These certificate holders will be eligible to receive proceeds the Issuer has collected during the preceding 6 months.

The Issuer notes that the market for ETHW may experience significant price volatility during the Merge and that the new protocol for ETHW may experience risks associated with the stability of the technology underpinning the protocol as well as risks to the adoption of ETHW among exchanges and custodians. The Issuer will endeavour to sell ETHW and distribute the proceeds to Certificate Holders in the event the proceeds are material and the protocol is stable, but the Issuer can make no guarantees as to its ability to do this..





