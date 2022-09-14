Automatic Windscreen Wiper Market Report 2022: Expanding E-Commerce Industry Driving Growth in Commercial Sector

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Windscreen Wiper Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Vehicle Type, By Type, By Wiper Blade Type, By Demand Category, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automatic windscreen wiper market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to an enhanced focus on automobile safety and continuous technological advancements.

Besides, the rapidly developing windscreen wiper aftermarket is supporting the growth of the global automatic windscreen wiper market. Most vehicles such trucks, cars, and train locomotives, and watercraft are outfitted with automatic wipers to improve driver convenience and comfort. They are either powered by an electric motor or pneumatically.



Consumer spending capacity to afford a high-quality lifestyle is increasing as developing countries' economic conditions continue to improve. Consumers prefer to invest in four-wheeler vehicles to avoid the hassle of taking public transportation on a daily basis. Besides, expanding e-commerce sector and the need to develop an efficient supply chain are expected to drive up demand for commercial vehicles. High demand for four-wheeler automobiles for personal and professional use is expected to drive up installation demand for automatic windshield wipers.



Growing availability of alternative sales channels other than visiting physical stores is also anticipated to impact market demand significantly. Presence of many local and global market players, and the increasing focus of market players on establishing brand value are aiding the market growth.



The global automatic windscreen wiper market is segmented based on vehicle type, type, wiper blade type, demand category, regional distribution, and company. Based on the vehicle type, the global automatic windscreen wiper market is divided into passenger cars, LCV, and M&HCV. Passenger car segment is anticipated to register the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to changing consumer preference for private vehicle ownership and increasing expenditure capacity.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Key Target Audience:

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances



Report Scope:

In this report, global automatic windscreen wiper market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Automatic Windscreen Wiper Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

LCV

M&HCV

Automatic Windscreen Wiper Market, By Type:

Boneless Wiper

Bone Wiper

Automatic Windscreen Wiper Market, By Wiper Blade Type:

Conventional

Flat and Hybrid

Automatic Windscreen Wiper Market, By Demand Category:

OEM

Aftermarket

Automatic Windscreen Wiper Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automatic Windscreen Wiper Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Automatic Windscreen Wiper Market Outlook



7. North America Automatic Windscreen Wiper Market Outlook



8. Asia Pacific Automatic Windscreen Wiper Market Outlook



9. Europe & CIS Automatic Windscreen Wiper Market Outlook



10. South America Automatic Windscreen Wiper Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Automatic Windscreen Wiper Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

TEX Automotive Ltd,

Trico Products Corporation

B Hepworth & Co. Ltd.

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Valeo Group

ASMO Co., Ltd.

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Doga, S.A.

