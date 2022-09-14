Arbe to Participate at Jefferies Israel Tech Trek 2022 in Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) (“Arbe”), the global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar solutions, today announced that Kobi Marenko, Chief Executive Officer, and Karine Pinto-Flomenboim, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating at the Jefferies Israel Tech Trek 2022 in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, September 21 at The David Kempinski Hotel.

The company will hold one-on-one investor meetings during the day. Please contact your Jefferies salesperson to schedule a meeting.

For more information regarding this event, please visit Arbe’s events page here .

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), the global leader in Perception Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a revolution in sensing, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. A critical sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy, Arbe solutions are 100 times more detailed than the most advanced radars on the market, providing full sensing coverage around the vehicle. Arbe has been selected by leading Tier 1s and car manufacturers to deliver advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception to a wide range of vehicles and applications across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has a projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. For more information, visit https://arberobotics.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and the presentation described in this press release will contain, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “project,” “may,” “should,” “strategy,” “future,” “will,” “project,” “potential” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risk factors and uncertainties described in “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the additional risks described in Arbe’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 31, 2022 and in Arbe’s prospectus dated June 22, 2022, which was filed by Arbe with the SEC on June 23, 2022, and its prospectus dated July 11, 2022, which was field by Arbe with the SEC on July 19, 2022, as well as other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Information contained on, or that can be accessed through Arbe’s website, or any other website is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.