Mindset Pharma Receives Scientific Advice from UK Regulator Facilitating Advancement of Phase 1 First-In-Human Clinical Trial Plan for Its Lead Clinical Candidate, MSP-1014

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) (“Mindset” or the “Company”), a drug discovery company developing novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company has received Scientific Advice from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) on a range of points to finalize its Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial plan evaluating its lead psychedelic drug candidate MSP-1014 for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorders (MDD) .



In a meeting with the MHRA, Mindset discussed its plans for Phase 1 first-in-human clinical development of MSP-1014, a novel and patented, second-generation psilocybin-like drug candidate within Family 1, in collaboration with a specialized psychedelic UK-based Contract Research Organization (CRO), Clerkenwell Health. The MHRA has agreed with the Company’s position and confirmed that, subject to CTA review, MSP-1014 will not require additional preclinical studies at this time. The MHRA has also provided specific valuable guidance on potential clinical trial design regarding dosing, patient selection criteria, and safety endpoints.

In preclinical studies, MSP-1014, demonstrated an improved efficacy and safety profiles, with reduced potential side effects and faster onset of action, and similar duration of effect compared to the first-generation drug candidate psilocybin. Given its differentiation and improved pharmacological profile, Mindset prioritized moving MSP-1014 to first-in-human clinical studies.

“We are thrilled to have received this favorable written guidance from the MHRA, confirming the readiness of MSP-1014 for Phase 1 first-in-human clinical development. We have been working diligently to advance MSP-1014 through the regulatory process and with this guidance, we have taken yet another essential step toward clinical trials and will not be required to conduct additional preclinical safety studies at this time, which removes costly and time consuming steps,” said James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset Pharma. “Moving our lead drug candidate forward to human trials will contribute to Mindset’s goal of reaching patients suffering with mental health conditions who are waiting for new medicines with meaningful benefits.”

About Mindset Pharma Inc.

Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established in order to develop next-generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next-generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin in addition to its own proprietary compounds. The company has a co-development agreement with the McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development, a member of the Otsuka Pharmaceuticals family of companies, for its short-duration compounds, Mindset Families 2 & 4.

For further information on Mindset, please visit our website at www.mindsetpharma.com.

