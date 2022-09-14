Jill Helgren Joins Coastal Properties Group International Real Estate

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jill Helgren, one of the top luxury real estate advisors in the Pinellas County area, has proudly joined Coastal Properties Group, the exclusive affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate. The invite-only brokerage is thrilled to welcome Jill to the growing network of highly successful agents.

"The Coastal and Christie's network offers unparalleled luxury real estate services with plenty of personal flare. I promise the absolute best for my clients and look forward to utilizing new resources and ensuring impeccable service to the Pinellas County area," states Jill Helgren.

A St. Petersburg native, Jill has an impressive history of consistent hard work and success in her endeavors. With a background in sales, Jill quickly went from being in the top 1% in the pharmaceutical sales force to the top 1% in the Pinellas Real Estate force within her first year. She remains one of the top Realtors in Pinellas County with over $250,000,000.00 sold and deep roots in the St. Petersburg area. Her personal attention to detail and exceptional sales and market research skills have consistently helped her clients make positive real estate decisions in the ever-changing market. Jill has been recognized within Real Trends-America's Best Real Estate Professionals, which is the top 1.5% of all agents nationwide. Additionally, she has been recognized within the Wall Street Journal Top 1,000 and is highly experienced as a Certified Resort & Second Home Market Specialist, Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, and Certified Short Sale & Foreclosure Resource.

"Jill is a dedicated advisor, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our team. Her personalized service and dedication to research are what make her one of the top advisors in Pinellas County, and we look forward to seeing more success from her in the future," says Myra Sload, President of Coastal Properties Group.

About Coastal Properties Group International

Coastal Properties Group International has played a dominant and decisive role in the Tampa Bay region's luxury market for nearly a decade. Established in July 2012, Coastal Properties has consistently outperformed other brokerages for residential sales exceeding $1 million. As the bay area's exclusive affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, Coastal Properties provides clients with, not only a proven track record, but a prestigious partnership that provides access to unparalleled marketing resources, innovative technology, worldwide buyers and personalized service tailored to an individual's specific needs and preferences. Only elite real estate firms producing transactions totaling multi-millions of dollars are invited to align with Christie's International Real Estate. Coastal Properties specializes in luxury listings, including waterfront homes and estates throughout Tampa Bay. That geographic reach encompasses coastal residences from Tarpon Springs to Tierra Verde, St. Petersburg to downtown Tampa, Clearwater Beach to Apollo Beach and beyond. For more information, please call 727-510-7153 or visit https://coastalpgi.com/.

Press Contact

Morgan Bobo

morgan@coastalpgi.com

(901)-674-8748

