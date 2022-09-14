O2Gold Announces $500,000 Private Placement

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Gold Inc. (TSX-V: OTGO.H) (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) announces that it intends to complete a best efforts non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10,000,000 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.075 for a period of 12 months from issuance.



Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about September 30, 2022. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four-months and one day. Completion of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including without limitation, receipt of NEX (“NEX”) approval. No finder’s fees will be paid in connection with the Offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes.

About O2Gold Resources

O2Gold is a mineral exploration company with its exploration activities in Colombia.

