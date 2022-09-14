Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Updates from International Surgical Sleep Society and American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery Meetings

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today key updates from the International Surgical Sleep Society (ISSS) and American Academy of Otolaryngology (AAO-HNSF) meetings which took place in Philadelphia September 9-14th.



“We were excited to return to in-person conferences and highlight our recent innovative technology enhancements to the Inspire platform and share compelling clinical data further demonstrating the real-world efficacy of our treatment,” said Tim Herbert, President and CEO. “Inspire is a proud partner and sponsor of ISSS, the world’s preeminent organization dedicated to the surgical evaluation and treatment of patients with sleep disorders, and AAO-HNSF, one of the world's largest organizations representing specialists who treat the ear, nose, throat, and related structures of the head and neck.”

At the Inspire booth, physicians reviewed the Inspire procedure using new 3D visualization software and received updates on technology enhancements across the entire Inspire portfolio, including full-body MRI labeling, new lead technology designed for the less invasive 2-incision procedure, and the new Inspire SleepSync™ remote patient management platform.

In the scientific sessions, Inspire was featured prominently throughout the meetings, with over 30 oral abstracts and posters presented by leading otolaryngologists and sleep surgeons.

Posters and Presentations

A Noninferiority Analysis of 3- versus 2- Incision Techniques for HNS Implantation. (David T. Kent, MD et al.) Safety and efficacy profile for 2-incision technique is noninferior to 3-incision technique Operative time is significantly decreased with the 2-incision technique to 87 minutes

Real-World Outcomes from Over 3 Million Nights of Upper Airway Stimulation Therapy for CPAP Intolerant Obstructive Sleep Apnea. (Jordan S. Weiner, MD et al.) First ever “big data” report of UAS outcomes Usage trends demonstrate high compliance to UAS despite history of CPAP intolerance

Outcomes of Surgical Upper Airway Stimulation in Hispanic vs Non-Hispanic Populations. (Linda C. Magana, MD, Ryan J. Soose, MD, et al., on behalf of the ADHERE Registry investigators) Analysis demonstrated no difference in UAS outcomes (e.g. AHI, ESS, objective usage, and usage rates) in Hispanic patients versus non-Hispanic patients The number of Hispanic participants in the ADHERE registry is just 2.1% of the overall participants, which is significantly lower than their proportion in the general U.S. population (18.7%) This analysis highlights the need to understand barriers to care in receiving surgical UAS for patients of differing socioeconomic, ethnic, and educational backgrounds

Long-term Generator Replacement in Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulator Clinical Trial Patients. (Ryan J. Soose, MD et al.) Longest follow-up study of hypoglossal nerve stimulation IPG replacements are safe and typically occur without complications Outcomes (AHI, therapy usage) at 9 years are consistent with 5-year results



