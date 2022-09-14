SomaLogic to Present at the Capital One Spatial Biology & Proteomics Summit

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, today announced that management will be participating in the upcoming Capital One Spatial Biology & Proteomics Summit taking place virtually on Wednesday, September 28.

Roy Smythe, M.D, SomaLogic’s Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to participate in two panel discussions.

Proteomics “Everything You Wanted to Know, But Were Afraid to Ask”

Executive Panel Discussion at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time CEOs from Spatial Biology/Proteomics

Executive Panel Discussion at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the panel discussions on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.somalogic.com/events-and-presentations.

