Freestar Welcomes Dmitri Kazanski as Vice President of Product

PHOENIX, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freestar , the leading monetization partner for content publishers, e-commerce sites, and app developers, announced today that it has hired 22 year ad tech veteran Dmitri Kazanski as the company’s Vice President of Product. Kazanski will oversee the company’s strategic product roadmap, drive further innovation of the company’s Ideal Ad Stack technology and enhance the company’s yield optimization algorithms.



In his new role, Kazanski will report to Freestar’s CTO, Premesh Purayil, bringing a holistic approach to the Freestar ecosystem that will add significant value across its ever expanding range of publisher solutions. Kazanski brings a wealth of experience from all sectors of the LUMAscape including publishers, SSPs, DSPs, and data providers.

Prior to Freestar, he held senior leadership positions at MGID, Hive Media Group, OpenX Technologies and more. In his most recent position as Head of Product, North America at MGID, he defined a global product strategy for the entire organization and created roadmaps for strategic products.

“I’ve always admired Freestar and am excited to continue the impressive work the team has done,” said Kazanski. “Joining Freestar provides me a unique opportunity to contribute to the company’s rapidly increasing scale during this crucial time of growth. I have always been passionate about helping publishers and this opportunity allows me to assist some of the biggest brands in the world in a very unique way.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Dmitri and add his diverse skill set to the leadership team at Freestar. He brings a treasure trove of knowledge in both product development and data science. He will undoubtedly help us bring new and enhanced solutions to market that will allow us to deliver on our goal of being the most comprehensive monetization partner in the market for digital publishers and app developers,” said Freestar CEO Kurt Donnell.

About Freestar

In an ever-changing industry full of buzzwords and empty promises, Freestar was founded to simplify the challenges of monetizing websites and apps. Leveraging the ideal mix of programmatic header bidding, private marketplace deals, and a unified analytics platform, Freestar’s team of monetization experts help publishers, e-commerce sites and apps unleash their true revenue potential. Freestar’s ever expanding family of publisher and app developer partners reach over 70% of all U.S. internet users each month and provide unique opportunities for advertisers to reach their target audiences efficiently at scale. For more information, visit www.freestar.com.

