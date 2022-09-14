STACK Infrastructure Appoints Matt VanderZanden Chief Operating Officer and Ty Miller Chief Commercial Officer

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced Matt VanderZanden’s appointment to Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Ty Miller to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Both VanderZanden and Miller have been instrumental in driving STACK’s growth and client success since STACK’s inception. Promoted from his previous role at STACK as Chief Strategy Officer, VanderZanden will now oversee all of STACK’s products, spanning development, technology, energy, construction, and operations. As CCO, Miller, formerly Chief Revenue Officer at STACK, will now oversee all of STACK’s go-to-market functions including hyperscale and enterprise relationships, marketing, and client solutions and services.



“Matt VanderZanden and Ty Miller have both proven to be exceptional leaders, and these new appointments will maximize their talents and valuable contributions to STACK,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer at STACK Americas. “We’re extremely confident that their new roles and responsibilities will further strengthen STACK’s industry-leading position.”

The announcement of the new appointments for COO and CCO coincides with the recent appointment of Dave Bell as STACK Americas’ Senior Vice President of Construction who will continue to grow STACK's world-class Construction team. Alongside these leadership announcements, STACK has reported multiple worldwide expansions including a new development in Korea, a nearly 220MW flagship Ashburn campus, a third data center in Milan, three new campuses in Australia, a 56MW campus in Toronto, an acquisition of four data centers in Switzerland, and more. The recent announcements of growth across the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA solidify STACK as one of the largest private data center developers in the world.

