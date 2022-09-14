Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market Report 2022: High Prescription Rate of NSAIDs Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Disease Indication (Arthritis, Migraine, Ophthalmic Diseases), by Route Of Administration, by Distribution Channel, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market is expected to reach USD 31.29 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are drugs that are primarily used to relieve inflammation and pain, as well as to lower elevated body temperature.

The high prescription rate of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for relief of symptoms of painful periods, headaches, fever, arthritis, sprains, strains, and other types of chronic pain is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market is expected to witness growth opportunities owing to factors such as the rising prevalence of targeted diseases and chronic pain across the globe, coupled with the high prevalence of these diseases in the geriatric population. Moreover, increasing demand for OTC NSAIDs and the rising adoption of NSAIDs for headaches, migraines, and menstrual pain are also expected to boost the growth during the forecast period.



Moreover, the increasing prevalence of arthritis and other pain-related disorders is also expected to support the growth. For instance, the prevalence of osteoarthritis is higher in the UK, France, and Germany compared to other countries in the Europe region. The prevalence of arthritis is seen to be lower in people who are often engaged in physical activities, and its prevalence rises with age. Thus, the rising prevalence of arthritis is also expected to cater to the growth during the forecast period.



Key market players are adopting strategic initiatives such as geographical expansion and the introduction of combination non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs to increase their market share across the globe.

For instance, Alkem Labs and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd have launched their non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs in the U.S. Moreover, increasing approval of OTC drugs for pain management and other inflammatory diseases is expected to drive growth during the forecast period. Thus, owing to the various strategies adopted by key players, the market is likely to boost its growth.



Governments in various regions are undertaking favorable initiatives to reduce the burden of migraine, arthritis, and other diseases in their countries. For instance, the National Institutes of Health has initiated HEAL to accelerate research activities to improve the management of pain and inflammatory diseases. Moreover, the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute has undertaken initiatives to introduce non-opioid treatment options for pain. Such initiatives are expected to increase growth during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Geriatric Population

Increasing Prevalence of Targeted Diseases

Market Restraints

Side-Effects Associated With NSAIDs

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4 Regulatory & Political Forces



Chapter 5 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market - Segment Analysis, By Disease indication, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market - Segment Analysis, By Route of Administration, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market - Segment Analysis, By Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market - Segment Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 9 Competitive & Vendor Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

GSK plc

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Viatris Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/szdrli

Attachment