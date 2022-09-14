Stifel Appoints Jonathan Knepper and Edward Osswalt as Managing Directors in Fixed Income Capital Markets Group

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced the rehiring of Jonathan Knepper and Edward (E.J.) Osswalt as Managing Directors in the firm’s Fixed Income Capital Markets Group.



In their new roles, Mr. Knepper will focus on high yield and distressed sales, while Mr. Osswalt is responsible for Stifel’s crossover trading, which includes credits moving between high yield and investment grade ratings. They are both based in the firm’s New York City office.

A fixed income sales specialist with over 30 years of industry experience, Knepper rejoins Stifel from Mizuho Securities USA, where he was a Managing Director in the firm’s High Yield Sales division. Prior to Mizuho, Knepper was a Managing Director of High Yield Sales at Stifel from 2015 to 2018 after previously holding the same position at Sterne, Agee & Leach, KBC Financial Products, and SG Cowen Securities.

Osswalt, who has more than 16 years of experience in fixed income markets, rejoins Stifel from Mizuho Securities USA, where he was an Executive Director on the firm’s Fixed Income Trading Desk with a focus on investment grade debt. Previously, Osswalt was a Director of Fixed Income Trading for Stifel from 2009 to 2015 and a Vice President of Fixed Income Trading at Citigroup.

“The addition of Jonathan and E.J. signifies our commitment to growing Stifel’s fixed income platform by enhancing our capabilities and expanding our client relationships,” said David Rubulotta, Deputy Co-head of Fixed Income Capital Markets at Stifel. “Together they bring deep product expertise and successful track records in trading fixed income assets, and we are thrilled to welcome them back into the Stifel family.”

“The talent and experience of Stifel’s Fixed Income team, together with the firm’s broad distribution capabilities, made returning to Stifel a compelling opportunity,” said Mr. Knepper. “I look forward to complementing the team’s efforts to grow its high yield and distressed debt offerings.”

“I am excited to be rejoining Stifel and helping the crossover trading team to continue providing clients with best-in-class trading solutions designed to meet their evolving needs,” added Mr. Osswalt.

Stifel’s Fixed Income Capital Markets Group offers a suite of products and services geared to help depositary institutions, funds, insurance companies, money managers, state and local governments, and other financial institutions in North America, Europe, and Asia generate revenue, preserve wealth, and ultimately grow their businesses. The group’s broad distribution platform includes more than 285 sales professionals. In 2021, Stifel Fixed Income Research placed No. 5 and No. 6 in the U.S. and global rankings, respectively, in Institutional Investor’s Global Fixed Income Research Team Survey.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

