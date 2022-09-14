Cell Line Development Market Projected to Experience a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2032, value worth US$ 7.66 Billion | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently published study by FMI expects the global demand for cell line development market to increase at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032, reaching a total of US$ 7.66 Billion in 2032, according to a report from Future Market Insights (FMI). From 2017 to 2021, sales witnessed significant growth, registering a CAGR of 6.1%.



The reasons for surge in the market include the increasing demand for regenerative medicine, shifting in focus towards advanced oncology research and rising demand for biologically derived pharmaceuticals. The advancements in culture technologies are expected to significantly impact the growth of the cell line development market through the forecast period. Moreover, the use of monoclonal antibodies as therapeutic agents to treat different types of diseased cells has invoked prospects of growth of the cell line development market.

Stable cell lines are used in various applications, such as drug screening, gene functional studies and biologics production. Increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies and other biological products will continue pushing sales in the cell line development market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

U.S. dominated the North America cell line development market, with a total market share of over 90.8%

Europe is projected to account for approximately 45.6% of the global market share.

Greater China is projected to grow at 10.0% in the APEJ cell line development market.

Sales of mammalian cell lines are projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Recombinant mammalian cell lines are projected to hold a market share of 32.4%





“Compared to the existing mammalian expression systems, human cell lines possess the ability to produce proteins analogous to naturally synthesized proteins in the human body. This property is advantageous for the advancement in protein therapeutics, and acts as a driver for the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry.” says an analyst at FMI.

Market Competition

Key players in the cell line development market are Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Lonza (Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.), Danaher, Corning Incorporated. WuXi Biologics, Selexis SA and American Type Culture Collection (ATCC).

In January 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific developed a new medium for the development and expansion of human T lymphocytes (T-cells) for cell therapy developers using allogeneic workflows. The Gibco CTS OpTmizer Pro Serum Free Media (SFM) is a first-of-its-kind media-solution that targets the metabolism of healthy donor cells, making it ideally suited for use in the production of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell therapies.

In October 2020, Merck bolstered its viral vector manufacturing capabilities with the launch of its VirusExpress™ Lentiviral Production Platform. Using a suspension cell line rather than an adherent-based production, coupled with a chemically defined cell culture media and process with built-in scalability, Merck’s VirusExpress™ Platform meets multiple market needs.

More Insights Available

FMI, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cell line development market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (Reagent and Media, Equipment and Accessories and consumables), source type (Mammalian cell line and Non-mammalian cell line), cell lines (Recombinant, Hybridomas, Continuous and Primary cell lines) & region.

