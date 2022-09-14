Apollomics Inc., a Late-Stage Clinical Biopharmaceutical Company to be Listed on Nasdaq Through Business Combination with Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp.

– Transaction values Apollomics at pre-money equity value of $899 million



– Apollomics is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing innovative product candidates for large, unmet medical needs



–Broad pipeline of drug candidates across multiple oncology programs; two lead clinical-stage candidates addressing a combined $11 billion non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) and acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”) market opportunity



–Transaction proceeds to accelerate development of late-stage clinical programs, vebreltinib (APL-101) and uproleselan (APL-106)

FOSTER CITY, Calif. and TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollomics Inc. (“Apollomics” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, and Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (“Maxpro”) (Nasdaq: JMAC, JMACU, JMACW) today announced a definitive agreement for a business combination (the “Transaction” or the “Business Combination”) that would result in Apollomics becoming a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”). The business combination is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023 and Apollomics is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “APLM.”

Apollomics’ broad pipeline of drug candidates includes late-stage clinical assets for the treatment of patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. Apollomics’ mission is to develop assets in critically important areas of unmet need. The Company’s leading drug candidates address certain subpopulations within lung cancer and leukemia. Globally, both lung cancer and leukemia affect over 2 million people annually.

The Company is dedicated to discovering and developing oncology therapies of different mechanisms of action to inhibit cancer. Its diverse portfolio of innovative drug candidates for treating difficult-to-treat cancers includes precision therapy targeting tumors with specific mutations, as well as assets addressing broader cancer conditions. The Company’s pipeline of nine clinical, preclinical and discovery drug candidates has the potential to improve treatment of a number of tumor types.

Upon the closing of the transaction, Apollomics will continue to be led by current Chairman and CEO, Dr. Guo-Liang Yu, Ph.D., a serial entrepreneur, and his team. Dr. Yu is a pharmaceutical researcher with more than 300 patents.

“Apollomics’ announcement represents the next major milestone on our journey to provide solutions for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers,” Dr. Yu said. “We anticipate that the funds available to us from this transaction will help us accelerate development of our oncology pipeline.”

Apollomics expects results from its global Phase 2 multi-cohort clinical trial of vebreltinib in NSCLC and other solid tumors with cMET dysregulation in 2023, which the Company believes may support its first New Drug Application (“NDA”) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) while generating clinical data for different indications. In addition, the Company expects to complete patient recruitment of its uproleselan Phase 3 study in China in 2023.



“Our goal was to find an exciting company with a growing pipeline of innovative product candidates that could positively affect the lives of millions of people,” said Moses Chen, CEO of Maxpro. “Our team is excited to combine with Apollomics as it has met and exceeded all our key selection criteria. Together with Apollomics, Maxpro will do everything we can to support the Company’s vision of treating patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.”

Apollomics Inc. Investment Highlights:

Headquartered in Foster City, Calif., the dedicated team at Apollomics has been developing its innovative pipeline of drug candidates addressing unmet needs in oncology since the beginning of its operations in 2016.





The Company has a strong pipeline of oncology assets with nine drug candidates – small molecule targeted drugs as well as biologics – at different stages of development, including two in late-stage clinical trials.





Vebreltinib is in Phase 2 targeting multiple indications of NSCLC and other solid tumors with cMet dysregulations globally, the data from which is expected to support filing NDA/sNDAs in the U.S.





The Company’s uproleselan asset is in Phase 3 in China to support an NDA in relapsed or refractory AML.

Transaction Overview

Upon the closing of the Transaction, Apollomics will become a publicly traded company under the name “Apollomics Inc.” The Transaction reflects an implied pre-money equity value of approximately $899 million.

Upon the closing of the Transaction and assuming no redemptions by Maxpro’s public stockholders, Apollomics plans to retain up to $105 million of cash, being expected proceeds from realization of marketable securities held in the Trust Account, on its balance sheet, which would provide financial flexibility and facilitate internal and external growth opportunities.

At the closing of the Business Combination and assuming no redemptions by Maxpro’s public stockholders, approximately 10% of the outstanding shares of the combined company are expected to be held by public investors, with existing Apollomics shareholders owning approximately 87%.



The Transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of Maxpro and Apollomics. The completion of the Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of Maxpro’s stockholders and the satisfaction of a $20 million minimum cash condition. The Transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2023. Additional information about the proposed Transaction, including a copy of the business combination agreement and an investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Maxpro with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at www.sec.gov.



Advisors

ARC Group Limited is acting as financial advisor to Maxpro. EF Hutton is acting as capital market advisor to Maxpro. White & Case LLP is acting as legal counsel to Apollomics. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP is acting as legal counsel to Maxpro. Marshall & Stevens Transaction Advisory Services LLC is acting as the fairness opinion provider to the board of directors of Maxpro.

About Apollomics Inc.

Apollomics Inc. is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oncology therapies with the potential to be combined with other treatment options to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Apollomics currently has a pipeline of nine drug candidates across multiple programs, six of which are currently in the clinical stage of development. Apollomics’ lead programs include investigating its core product, vebreltinib (APL-101), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors with c-Met alterations, which is currently in a Phase 2 multicohort clinical trial in the United States, and developing an anti-cancer enhancer drug candidate, uproleselan (APL-106), a specific E-Selectin antagonist that has the potential to be used adjunctively with standard chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers, which is currently in Phase 1 and Phase 3 clinical trials in China.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp.

Maxpro is a blank check company formed for the purposes of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and technology industries. In October 2021, Maxpro consummated a $103.5 million initial public offering of 10.35 million units (including the underwriters’ full exercise of their over-allotment option), each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant, each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments LLC, served as the sole book-running manager of Maxpro’s initial public offering.

