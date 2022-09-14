RQD* Clearing Partners with Atomic Vaults to Democratize Options Trading

New York, NY, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RQD* Clearing (“RQD”), a next-generation correspondent clearing provider, today announced that it has partnered with Atomic Vaults, a soon-to-launch retail trading technology platform backed by Sam Bankman-Fried and Founders Fund. By leveraging RQD’s cloud-native technology stack to support clearing, settlement and asset servicing, Atomic Vaults aims to open access to the US listed-options market and provide precision and flexibility never previously available to retail investors.

“We founded Atomic Vaults because we realized that Wall Street hedge funds have access to strategies and products out of reach from the average pocket-size,” said Ming Zhao, founder of Atomic Vaults. “We quickly realized our solution required a complex custom build under-the-hood and that we needed a nimble partner willing to build unconventionally with us. We spoke with many clearing firms but RQD was the only one with both the innovative mindset we were searching for and technical capabilities to enable our product team to sleep easy at night. We’re psyched to be building Retail Trading 2.0 together.”

RQD’s modern technology stack was built for flexibility, allowing it to support the first-of-its-kind capabilities Atomic Vaults is bringing to market. The RQD API was enhanced to support bespoke trading strategies, which enables Atomic Vaults to leverage everything from RQD’s real-time interface to its books and records. RQD also offers the specific compliance, clearing capabilities and expertise needed for the game-changing Atomic Vault initiative.

“RQD prides itself in bringing modern technologies to the clearing space. We are proud to offer our expertise to firms at all stages of their life cycle, especially startups whose mission is to disrupt their segment of the industry,” said Jon Fowler, Chief Technology Officer of RQD. “We are thrilled by our new partnership with Atomic Vaults, and we look forward to supporting them in their commitment to open the options market to retail investors who may otherwise not be able to participate. While this first step is exciting, the potential for more is what we’re really looking forward to.”

Currently in process with FINRA to gain registered broker/dealer status, Atomic Vaults is anticipating launch in Q4 2022.

“Many traders today actually started trading crypto first and when they came to traditional markets – or TradFi – they were shocked by all the things they couldn’t do by comparison,” said Zhao. “RQD and Atomic Vaults are here to change TradFi.”

About RQD Clearing

RQD* Clearing is a next-generation correspondent clearing provider, providing advanced clearing, custody, and execution solutions built for the modern markets. With the industry’s first and only solution built entirely on cloud-native, real-time technology, the firm can quickly and seamlessly enhance the platform, mitigate emerging cybersecurity threats and offer a more efficient implementation that scales as clients grow. Supporting U.S. equities, options, and ETFs, RQD caters to broker-dealers that service retail, institutional and active traders, foreign financial institutions, and proprietary trading firms. For more information, visit www.rqdclearing.com.