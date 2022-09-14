English Danish





















Company Announcement No 44/2022



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa, Denmark







Tel +45 70 10 78 79

Fax +45 74 37 35 36







Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk







14 September 2022

Dear Sirs

Major shareholder announcement – Dimensional Holdings Inc.

With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act this is to announce that on 13 September 2022 Sydbank was informed that, as at 9 September 2022, the indirect holdings of Dimensional Holdings Inc., 6300 Bee Cave Road, Building One, Austin, Texas 78746, USA represent 5.059% of the share capital of Sydbank A/S but now less than 5% of the voting rights.

Yours sincerely



Karen Frøsig Jørn Adam Møller

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment