Company Announcement No 44/2022

14 September 2022 

Major shareholder announcement – Dimensional Holdings Inc.

With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act this is to announce that on 13 September 2022 Sydbank was informed that, as at 9 September 2022, the indirect holdings of Dimensional Holdings Inc., 6300 Bee Cave Road, Building One, Austin, Texas 78746, USA represent 5.059% of the share capital of Sydbank A/S but now less than 5% of the voting rights.

