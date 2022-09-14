Amphenol RF products now available from TestEquity

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the largest distributor of test and measurement equipment in the electronics industry, announced that it is now an authorized distributor for Amphenol RF, the world's largest manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications.



TestEquity will offer the complete line of products from Amphenol RF including high-performance RF connectors, coaxial adapters and pre-configured cable assemblies for a wide range of applications and industries. The products are available in waterproof IP67 and ruggedized configurations, as well as small-footprint, low-profile formats for confined spaces.

“Amphenol RF has a huge following in electromechanical circles because their products are so robust,” said Scott Cave, Director T&M Product Management at TestEquity. “If it needs to survive a tough environment, you want Amphenol RF.”

"Test and measurement engineers have exceedingly high expectations, and TestEquity has the technical expertise to speak their language," said Mike Comer, Director of Product Marketing & Business Development at Amphenol RF. "We’re excited to have TestEquity as our newest distribution partner.”

About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About Amphenol RF

Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia, and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters, and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit www.amphenolrf.com

Contact:

Lacey Nichols

Marketing Director

Lacey.Nichols@TestEquity.com