The National Organization for Arts in Health Aims to Connect Arts in Health Professionals at Its Annual Conference

San Diego, C.A, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a mission to unite, advance, and serve arts in health professionals, The National Organization for Arts in Health (NOAH) is ecstatic to announce its sixth annual conference, NOAHCON’22, on November 2nd-3rd, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland as well as a virtual conference day on Tuesday, November 15th.

NOAHCON’22 will focus on “The Continuum of Care” – caring for our caregivers and solutions to challenges in the community and public health and “The Fuller Spectrum of Arts in Health” – cultivating cultural understanding and equity in arts in health, assuring more empowered representation of diverse voices. The multi-day event will be held at the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore. With the goal of highlighting current topics, exemplary programs, and best practices, NOAHCON22’ attracts artists, arts administrators, healthcare professionals, designers, educators, students, and anyone interested in arts in health. The conference will provide ample opportunities for arts in health professionals to grow and connect with others in the field.

“We know this event is incredibly valuable and allows an opportunity for participants to exchange ideas, gain applicable knowledge, build connections and energize developments for the future of the arts in health field,” says President of NOAH, Barbara Steinhaus. “With a field that is growing constantly, we expect NOAHCON’22 to be a spectacular educational and networking event.”

NOAHCON’22 will feature keynote speakers Zeke Cohen, community activist and Co-Founder of Healing City Baltimore; Lady Brion, spoken word artist and Executive Director of Baltimore’s Black Arts District; and Dr. Daisy Fancourt, Director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre on Arts and Health. Ticket prices for this year’s conference start at $480 for NOAH members, $600 for non-members, and $200 for students for a 2-day pass. Single-day passes are available for $370, and group rates are also available for $1,500. NOAHCON Virtual tickets are available for $315 and $130 for students. To receive the early bird discount, interested participants should register by October 2nd. Scholarships are also available and applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. If interested in NOAHCON’22, you can learn more, register, or sponsor. Be sure to follow along on social media for conference updates and learn more about NOAH via its website.

Established in 2016, The National Organization for Arts and Health roots go back to 1989 with the first gathering of hospital arts administrators in Durham, North Carolina. Since its founding, NOAH has been dedicated to uniting, advancing, and serving the field of arts in health and firmly believes arts in health are an integral component to health and wellbeing. NOAH’s members include artists, creative and expressive arts therapists, architects and designers, representatives of creative and cultural agencies, educators, administrators, doctors, nurses, and others working in medical care, medical education, and public health.

NOAH is committed to better defining, articulating, and sharing practices and research that foster diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion within all aspects of arts in health. NOAH aims to shape a reality where the arts are accepted and fully incorporated into medical treatment, medical education, prevention, and public health and wellbeing.

