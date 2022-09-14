Smart Communications Named in Prestigious IDC Fintech Rankings

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications , a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced its inclusion in a new analyst ranking of the top 100 global providers of financial services technology and services. The 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings categorize and evaluate the top global companies that comprise the technological backbone for the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to be $590 billion (USD) by 2025.



To thrive and operate at scale in a highly competitive market, financial services organizations must enhance the customer experience to effectively meet customer needs in real time, on demand, across every channel. As the only SaaS-based platform to deliver a complete customer conversation solution within the customer communications management (CCM) industry, The Smart Communications Conversation Cloud™ platform enables many of the world’s largest banks, insurers and other financial services institutions to digitally transform the way they engage with customers, advisors and trading partners, so they can gain wallet share while driving efficiencies and reducing compliance risks. It uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world. This innovation redefines CCM and uniquely aligns with today’s imperatives for enterprises to operate more efficiently at scale and connect into existing technologies.

“As financial services customer embrace digital first, it is important for the industry to engage their customers with interactive, real-time communications across all digital platforms,” said Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC Financial Insights. “Smart Communications has become a key provider of these services, as exemplified by their placement on the IDC FinTech Rankings list in 2022.”

“The most innovative technology companies are highlighted each year on The IDC FinTech Rankings and we are delighted to be included on this distinguished list,” said James Brown, CEO at Smart Communications. “By using our industry-leading cloud technologies, financial services companies can modernize the customer experience, drive more revenue growth, and increase operational efficiencies across new client acquisition, onboarding, claims and client servicing processes.”

The IDC FinTech Rankings is just one of the many noteworthy recognitions Smart Communications has received in 2022. In addition to the 2022 WealthTech 100 List, Smart Communications was named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Customer Communications Management Applications 2022. The report states, “Buyers in highly regulated industries – such as financial services, insurance, and healthcare – that are seeking a cloud-first strategy and business user controls may find Smart Communications a good fit.”1

